Upcoming Taylor Swift Music And Other Things For Swifties To Look Forward To

Taylor Swift always has a new project in the works. Not only is she in the process of re-recording the majority of her albums , she’s also made music for and acted in various movies on the 2022 movie schedule , on top of all that she’s also releasing brand new music.

To all my fellow Swifties, here is a nifty guide to help you keep track of everything the pop star has coming up.

(Image credit: MTV)

Midnights - October 21

At the 2022 VMAs Swift surprise-announced that she would be releasing her first album of new music since evermore. The album is called Midnights and drops on October 21 at “midnight sharp” (obviously) as her Instagram caption says.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It’s super exciting that, like folklore, Midnights will be a concept album. We’ll get 13 tracks (lucky number 13!) that tell the stories of various late nights throughout Swift’s life. During the promotional cycle for this album, Swift has been revealing the song titles one at a time, and announcing special surprises on a few of them.

She said “Antihero” is one of her favorite songs she’s ever written, and she said it dives deep into her insecurities. “Lavender Haze” turns out to be inspired by the show Mad Men , and is a way to describe being in love. Then she excitedly announced that the song “Snow On The Beach” will feature Lana Del Ray, saying she’s one of the “best musical artists ever.”

Also, as she’s been announcing the titles of the tracks, fans have noticed there is more cursing than we would typically see. This has led to theories that the album could center around a mystery or some sort of crime fighter, as a few of the tracks are titled “Vigilante Shit,” “Mastermind” and “Question…?”.

Swift has been slowly revealing the five things that inspired Midnights, and the first two are self-loathing and fantasizing about revenge. So, I think the above theory may not be far off.

Along with the album, Swift has also announced some exciting bonus bits for release week. In an Instagram video, the popstar announced:

"Special very chaotic surprise" - 3 a.m. ET on October 21

"Anti-Hero" music video and #TSAntiHeroChallenge on YouTube Shorts - 8 a.m. ET October 21

Lyric videos - 8 p.m. ET on October 21

The exclusive Lavender edition vinyl record will be available at Target - October 22

She said to "visit your local record store" - October 23

Second Midnights music video - 12 a.m. ET on October 25

Leading up to, and immediately after, the album's release we’ll get to see Swift do various TV appearances. You can check out the list of Swift’s upcoming appearances here:

NFL Prime Exclusive Premiere on Thursday, 10/20

An NFL newscaster announced that fans should check out Thursday Night Football on Prime Video on October 20. It's still unclear exactly what fans can look out for, but something is coming...

🧣 👀 pic.twitter.com/gkZi4cEYRsOctober 14, 2022 See more

You can check out what Swift has up her sleeve during Thursday Night Football with an Amazon Prime Subscription .

Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon - 10/24

Jimmy Fallon revealed Swift would be his guest on October 24 the same way Swift has been revealing her song titles with the Bingo spinner and the red phone.

October 24. 11:35 sharp. 🌌 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/WlKdV06mH8October 14, 2022 See more

My guess is she'll be interviewed, and she'll likely play a track off the album live. You can check out Swift’s appearance on the Tonight Show with a Peacock subscription .

The Graham Norton Show - 10/28

Digital Spy reported and Swift confirmed on Instagram that you can catch her on The Graham Norton Show on October 28. She will be joined on the couch by Eddie Redmayne, U2s Bono and Alex Scott from Strictly Come Dancing.

As of right now, that’s all the appearances Swift has lined up to promote her new album. However, I’m sure there will be more (personally I’m rooting for a musical guest appearance on Season 48 of SNL ). There are also rumblings the pop star will be going on a tour in hopefully-near future, which would be her first since Reputation. So stay tuned and be ready at midnight for Swift’s next album.

(Image credit: Republic)

Reputation (Taylor’s Version) - Original Album In 2017 - TBD

We’ve already gotten Red and Fearless in Taylor’s Versions. She’s also released Lover, folklore, and evermore, which are not part of the re-releases. Reputation would be the most recent album -- among those slated to be re-recorded -- to get re-recorded. It features hits like “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Delicate” as well as many other bangers like “Getaway Car” and “Don’t Blame Me.”

The album was a sharp turn from Swift’s earlier body of work. It’s pop-oriented and has very little country influence. The overarching themes of the album address Swift’s relationship with fame and the overwhelming media attention she’s received.

She took Reputation on a world tour, with Charli XCX and Camila Cabello opening for her. While there’s no information about when Reputation (Taylor’s Version) will be released, you can watch one of the stops on her tour (opens in new tab) with a Netflix subscription .

(Image credit: Republic)

1989 (Taylor’s Version) - Original Album In 2014 - TBD

For a second this past summer there were rumors that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) could be released . However, nothing came out, and then Swift surprise-announced brand new music instead. However, I’m in the camp that feels like this one could be next in line for Swift’s re-release.

1989 was Swift’s big leap away from country music. The album features mega-hits like “Blank Space,” “Shake It Off,” and “Bad Blood.” Named after the year she was born, the album is very poppy.

Swift did release “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” about a year ago, however, instead of releasing all of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) next she released Red (Taylor’s Version), which features the legendary song “All Too Well.”

While there is no release date attached to this album, my gut tells me it's next.

(Image credit: Republic)

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) - Original Album 2010 - TBD

While I think 1989 will be the next re-release, some eagle-eyed fans are convinced Speak Now is next. In a Billboard article, Swiftie, Carolina Sofia broke down a TikTok of Swift with a Starbucks cup that had three Gs on the bottom. She said:

If you look at the bottom of the cup, which Taylor obviously wanted us to see, you’ll see […] three Gs. Want to know what song stars with three G chords? ‘Speak Now.’ Do you want to know what her third album was? It was Speak Now.

Swifties might be the best detectives out there, and quite a few of them seem to think the album that features “Mean” and “Back To December” could be next.

(Image credit: Republic)

Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) - Original Album In 2006 - TBD

This brings us to the album that started it all, Swift’s self-titled album. This is a full-blown country album and is the record that made the singer a household name.

Taylor Swift features classics like “Our Song,” “Tim McGraw” and “Teardrops on My Guitar.” Personally, I can’t wait to hear this album re-recorded because Swift was only 16 when it came out. Even on Fearless and Red (Taylor’s Versions), you can hear how her voice has grown, and I can’t wait to see that growth when she re-releases her debut album.

Between Midnights and Swift’s four re-recordings to come there is a lot to look forward to from the singer. Also, with the spontaneous releases of folklore and evermore, she likely has other surprises up her sleeve. I’m sure there will be even more beyond this, and I can’t wait to see what comes next.