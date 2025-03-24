Exclusive NCIS: Origins Clip Sees Mary Jo Venting To Lala And Vera About A Major Shakeup In Her Life

While she may not be going out in the field like Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Mike Franks, Lala Dominguez, Randy Randolf and Vera Strickland, Mary Jo Hayes, played by Tyla Abercrumbie, is a valued member of the group spotlighted on NCIS: Origins. Without her, things wouldn’t run anywhere near as smoothly at the Camp Pendleton office as they do. But just like the rest of us, even Mary Jo needs to blow off some steam, especially if there’s been a major shakeup in her life. That’s just what she’s doing to Lala and Vera in an exclusive clip CinemaBlend can share for the next Origins episode airing on the 2025 TV schedule.

The official synopsis for tonight episode, titled “To Have and to Hold,” states that Mary Jo “is left reeling by an unexpected development in her personal life.” Now thanks to the clip above, we know what that development is: she’s been served divorce papers from her estranged husband, Marcus. The fact that a messenger was sent to serve these papers rather than Marcus doing it himself is enough to warrant Mary Jo going out for drinks with Lala and Vera to vent about it, and like good friends, they’re there to support her.

Mary Jo soon starts opening up about her past with Marcus, saying he was a “know-it-all ass” when they met in high school and even asked her to Sadie Hawkins. For those unaware, that’s a dance where the girls/women ask the boys/men to be their date. So yeah, that was an unorthodox decision on Marcus’ part.

But he was also thoughtful, as he learned Mary Jo was a fan of Ray Charles and incorporated the song “Hit the Road, Jack” into the way he asked her. As for why she and Marcus are no longer together, it’s not because he did something that led to her hating him. All Mary Jo had to say about it when Lala asked was, “Thing happen. We grew apart.”

We’ll have to watch “To Have and to Hold” to learn what specifically happened with this soon-to-be ex-couple, but suffice it to say that this’ll be a rough episodes for Mary Jo Hayes. At the same time though, it’s nice that NCIS: Origins is finally exploring the character’s background. This follows Origins spending multiple episodes to show how Gibbs ended up at NIS, showing Mike Franks’ early adulthood in Texas and met his now ex-lover Tish, and revealing that Randy was originally the agent who was supposed to protect Gibbs’ wife and daughter. Hopefully Lala and Vera will get their chance to shine in this way before Season 1 is over.

Catch NCIS: Origins Monday nights at 10 pm ET on CBS, following immediately after NCIS. If you’re unable to watch new episodes live, not to worry, as they’ll become available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription afterwards.