‘It Feels Natural, It Feels Good’: NCIS: Origins’ Kyle Schmid Told Us Why He Loves Working With Gibbs Actor Austin Stowell So Much
They have a good thinking.
Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Muse Watson’s Mike Franks spent a fair amount of time together on NCIS, with Franks even continuing to appear to Gibbs as a ghost after he was killed in Season 8’s “Swan Song” stretching into Season 15. Now, thanks to NCIS: Origins, we get to see how these two formed their unique relationship in the early ‘90s. Kyle Schmid plays the younger Franks in this prequel airing week to week on the 2025 TV schedule, and while speaking with CinemaBlend, he let us know what he enjoys most about working with co-star Austin Stowell, who plays the younger Gibbs.
After Schmid discussed topics like what it was like playing Franks in 1982-set flashbacks, the devastating blow that was dealt to the character’s relationship with Tish, and the big part of Franks’ life he wants Origins to explore, I concluded my recent interview with him by asking what his favorite part is about working with Stowell. He answered:
It’s good to hear Kyle Schmid and Austin Stowell get along so splendidly both on and off camera. Considering that much of NCIS: Origins (which can be accessed with a Paramount+ subscription) revolves around Mike Franks mentoring Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the ways of an NIS agent, it’s important the actors nailed the right kind of dynamic between their characters. Because they both work the same way, evidently that was easy enough to pull off. Schmid continued:
While we’re still a long ways off from Gibbs and Franks reaching the same kind of equal footing they had on NCIS, these two have already been through a lot together in less than a year. It all started when Franks was tasked with investigating the death of Gibbs’ wife and daughter, and this led to him letting Gibbs look at all the information he’d collected on their murderer, drug dealer Pedro Hernandez. Franks also personally recruited Gibbs onto his team after he became an NIS agent, and he’s also one of the few people at this point in the NCIS timeline who knows Gibbs killed Hernandez. Just imagine what will happen during their second year together on Origins.
I’ll be crossing my fingers that NCIS: Origins Season 2 happens, If only so Kyle Schmid and Austin Stowell can continue performing with each other. There are five episodes left to on in Season 1’s run, so tune in Mondays at 10 pm ET on CBS.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
‘Did You See What He Said?’: Marvel’s Hilarious Reaction To Denzel Washington Telling Press He’ll Be In Black Panther 3 Shows How Little Control They Have Over Certain Actors
FBI: Most Wanted Resolved An Emotional Cliffhanger Off Screen, But I Hope The Story Isn't Truly Over For that X-Files Vet