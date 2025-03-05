We All Know Home Improvement's 'Goth Mark' Storyline Was Awkward, But It's Not As Uncomfortable As The Actor Learning What Inspired It
Cringe!
When you think about the best sitcoms of all time, it’s incredibly likely that your mind will go back to several shows that focused on families. And whenever you have a family comedy, you will usually get to the floundering teen years of at least one character, which is exactly what happened on the Tim Allen classic, Home Improvement, when Mark Taylor (the youngest son) went goth. While that storyline was considered a bit awkward by many, you can bet it pales in comparison to how Mark’s portrayer found out what inspired it.
What Inspired Goth Mark On Home Improvement?
While Home Improvement lead Tim Allen has gone on to star in two other family sitcoms (the also long-running Last Man Standing and the 2025 TV schedule entry Shifting Gears), few can forget the popular ‘90s comedy that put him on the map. The show featured Allen as a married father of three boys, with his character’s youngest son being Mark, who was played by Taran Noah Smith.
Fans will likely remember that Mark went through a change for part of his teen years, when he became “Goth Mark.” This phase definitely worried his parents, and felt rather sudden for fans, but it was even more awkward for Smith, once he was confronted with the inspiration for his character’s attitude adjustment. As he recently told the Outgrown podcast:
Mark had always been portrayed as being the most artistic and introspective of the boys, who was considered dorky by his older brothers and was pranked/tormented by them on an incredibly regular basis. Eventually, Mark’s teenage years saw him befriend a goth kid named Ronnie, which led to him starting to wear all black, painting his fingernails black (he flirted with black lipstick at one point, as well) and even wearing a dog collar and shaving his head for a time.
As Smith noted, when he became the “little” brother who’d actually outgrown his older siblings, it didn’t quite work as well to have him be, essentially, bullied by them anymore. But, who could have guessed that Mark’s sudden shift was prompted by the head writer having a son who’d also had the same goth turn in real life. Can you imagine just hanging out backstage and being confronted with your mirror image and both of you realizing what was happening? I’m getting second-hand embarrassment just thinking about this situation!
By the time Home Improvement ended (with some behind the scenes controversy), Mark was well back to being his old self, and turned out just fine. And, I hope the same is true for that writer’s kid, whether he’s still rocking that dog collar or not.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Traitors Star Gabby Windey Got Married For $799, And Other Fun Details From Her On-A-Whim Wedding
Jennifer Aniston Pulled A Ben Affleck And Got Into The Funny Ads Game, And I’m Loving The Sweet Support Courteney Cox And Nikki Glaser Sent