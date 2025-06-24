How Full House Stars’ Parents Reacted When Bob Saget Told Dirty Jokes Around The Child Actors

It's been three years since the sudden passing of comedian Bob Saget, but his spirit remains in the hearts of fans everywhere, but especially those of the Full House stars keeping him in the conversation with their hilarious stories. Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber have helped pull back that curtain over the years, such as discussing how he struggled with being "America's Dad" while also performing NSFW stand-up. I can't help but laugh at the actress' stories about their parents reacting to Saget telling a dirty joke on set.

John Stamos and Lori Loughlin were guests on a recent live episode of Sweetin and Barber's throwback podcast How Rude, Tanneritos!, and the former discussed his parents visiting the set to watch him film episodes on the nights before the studio audience arrived. Sweetin and Barber added that, as child actors, their parents were legally required to be there whenever they worked, and how they'd react when Bob Saget told an off-color joke during filming:

Well, you would see our moms, our moms would be up in the bleachers. in the audience on non-audience night. So it was just the moms and a few stand-ins. But they would stand up, and they'd be like, ‘Bob!’ That's when you knew.

Stamos and Loughlin laughed and went on to explain that Bob Saget's jokes often ended with the parents complaining and the adult cast getting lectured by producers. It's not the first time we've heard this, as the Olsen Twins, even as young as they were during the show, remember the adult cast being pretty inappropriate.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Snag a Hulu subscription and stream Full House today! Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, and new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

While the Olsen twins alleged the adult cast as a whole could skew inappropriate, the only other offense John Stamos mentioned on the podcast was that Dave Coulier had a "gas problem" when filming. It's not the worst issue in the world, unless you're one of the child actors, who pointed out they were all around eye-level height with his butt at the time. I can imagine it's hard to make it through a scene when you're getting crop-dusted nonstop.

More On Full House (Image credit: ABC) Full House Stars Recall Filming With Donkey ‘Pepper Mill’ That Was Sexually Aroused By John Stamos

Is this the kind of behavior that would fly on the set of a show premiering on the 2025 TV schedule? One certainly has to wonder, but it's not like producers didn't know what they were getting into when they brought in Bob Saget. The gone-too-soon comedian was performing stand-up for a decade prior to landing the gig as Danny Tanner on Full House, so it's not like his fake offspring were his core audience.

It's also worth noting that even if he might've ruffled the feathers of parents, Bob Saget was still beloved by the cast. We've heard many hilarious stories about him from co-stars like Dave Coulier over the years that mix in his penchant for inappropriate jokes and his overall ability to make others laugh. To be honest, I'd love to see one of those dirty jokes he told in the midst of filming, assuming footage of it exists.

Full House is streaming on Hulu, in case anyone feels the urge to revisit some of their favorite episodes. Just don't go in expecting some raunchy humor, though there are Bob Saget stand-up specials where one could hear that.