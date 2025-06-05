Home Improvement Alum Richard Karn Reveals What Inspired His Portrayal Of Al Borland, And It's So Sweet

Despite being one of several Family Feud hosts that preceded Steve Harvey's extended run, Richard Karn will likely always be best remembered for his eight seasons as the flannel-adorned TV handyman Al Borland on Home Improvement. To the point where fans are still clamoring for Tim Allen & Co. to revive what was once the biggest sitcom on TV, with hopes of Al having a son.

If such a narrative ever came to light, it might just feel like a full-circle experience for Karn himself, who spoke to People about the key inspiration behind his portrayal of Tim Taylor's loyal and not-as-disaster-prone second banana, saying:

My dad and my grandfather were builders, and so even though I didn't go into that business — I became an actor — it was there, you know? We all become our parents in one way or another, and I think a lot of my dad was in the character of Al.

That admission makes so much sense in thinking about Al Borland's arc and behavior on Home Improvement, which was very much warm and supportive most of the time, with sporadic doses of stern guidance and anger. Not that Tim was his actual child, but I don't think anyone would say Tim's behavior was never childish. And his own parenting choices were quite questionable at times.

Would Mark's whole goth storyline would have happened if he was Al's kid? I think not. Although now I really want to see Karn all decked out in The Crow cosplay.

In any case, Richard Karn said that not only did he embody his own father within the role of Al, but his pops did indeed enjoy it. Noting that his dad "really liked the show," the actor went on to pinpoint what sounds like the ultimate form of parental criticism:

He thought it was funny. And one of the great compliments he gave me was, 'You really look like you know what you're doing.' That was a big one.

I guess standing next to a nutso character like Tim Taylor, anyone would look totally professional in comparison. But his point is obviously valid. To earn a compliment from someone who inspired a role is already meaningful, but I can only assume the emotional weight is compounded when that influence is one's near and dear parent.

So if there ever is a point where Home Improvement returns to the small screen and shows off future generations of its established characters, it would be awesome to see Karn's real-life son step into the role of Al's kid and keep the fatherly inspiration alive.

As a forever endearing sign of just how influential Al Borland was to generations of viewers, check out this video of a young hockey fan playfully trolling Tim Allen with Al's most-repeated quote:

Anyone wanting to relive Richard Karn's performances can rewatch Home Improvement episodes streaming with a Hulu subscription and a Netflix subscription.