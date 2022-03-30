How The Resident Said Goodbye To A Key Character, And Whether They Could Return

Spoilers ahead for the March 29 episode of The Resident Season 5, called “6 Volts.”

The Resident returned with the first new episode in weeks, only to say goodbye to a character who was key to one of Season 5’s biggest storylines with Billie confronting her rapist . Miles Fowler returned for “6 Volts” as Trevor for an emotional reunion with his biological mom, and it looks like that will be their last interaction – at least on screen – for a while. He made a big decision about his future that will take him away from Chastain, but could he come back? Let’s look at what happened.

How The Resident Said Goodbye To Trevor

Trevor has been missing from the show ever since he took a break from the hospital in the aftermath of learning the truth about his biological father, and “6 Volts” revealed that Billie had been trying to get in touch with him and worrying about him for some time. When he finally returned her call, she let him know that he’s in danger of losing his spot at Chastain if he doesn’t come back soon, and their in-person reunion at the end of the hour revealed how he plans on coping with everything he learned about Billie and how he was conceived. Trevor said:

Okay, first, I’m not sure I want to be a doctor. I went into it for the wrong reasons. I wanted to be the person I thought you would love enough to wish you’d kept me. Now I realize you were a child. That’s why you couldn’t keep me. I know we both suffered. Right now, it feels like being a doctor won’t give me what it gives you. The good news is being an M.D. opens up a lot of opportunities. I got a job in research and development at a biotech startup. Drug chemistry – my sweet spot. But I’m gonna do it by the rules. Trying to make a difference. We’ll see what happens.

There may be some holes in his story, considering that it sure didn’t look like he was working that kind of job when he was on the phone with Billie, but he seemed calm and confident about his decision. If this is truly goodbye for Trevor, he got a fairly decent ending. He wasn’t killed off like Nic was or even given an off-screen exit like Cain after Morris Chestnut was cast in another Fox series .

Could The Resident Bring Him Back?

Trevor may not be likely to return as a doctor to Chastain unless he has a change of heart (or if there’s more going on with his new job that has yet to be revealed), but he and Billie formed a strong bond. It’s possible that he could return just to visit his biological mom. Alternately, whatever he’s working on in research and development could bring him back to Chastain somehow. His departure felt fairly final in “6 Volts,” but it doesn’t have to last forever, and Billie had a touching speech for him:

I’m happy for you, Trevor. And I’m very proud. Since Porter, since giving you away, it had been inconceivable to me that I could ever feel maternal towards anyone. I never wanted kids. But you forced me to meet you and what had been inconceivable happened. Something opened up in me. These last couple of weeks, when I didn’t know where you were, what you were doing, I was beside myself with worry. Which I suspect means I was feeling a little bit like a real mother. You are my son. Nothing can ever change that. And I love you.

Whether or not The Resident brings back Miles Fowler as Trevor remains to be seen. Fortunately, the medical drama isn’t heading right into another break, but will return next week with a new episode called “The Space Between.” It will see Conrad treating one of Gigi’s classmates, and an episode featuring Gigi is always guaranteed to deliver some cuteness. Leela will run into another complication in the process of trying to help her sister ( played by Anuja Joshi ’s real-life twin sister ) have a baby, which could add some new layers to the potential drama with Leela and Devon .