I Was Shook By (Spoiler’s) Fire Country Exit. However, Between Season 3’s Finale And The EP’s Explanation, I Get It
I can't believe they're gone...
Spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Fire Country are ahead! If you are not caught up, you can stream the series in full with a Paramount+ subscription.
Fire Country’s Season 3 finale went down on the 2025 TV schedule in flames, literally and metaphorically speaking. When we left Edgewater, Three Rock and a retirement home were on fire. Vince, Sharon and Walter were stuck in a burning building. And Gabriela was left dealing with a scary stalker. Outside of the show, though, something even bigger happened, as it was announced that Stephanie Arcila, who plays Gabriela, would be leaving the show.
After news broke from Deadline that Arcila and Billy Burke, who plays Vince, would reportedly be leaving ahead of Season 4, I was shook. I was especially surprised after EPs wouldn’t confirm Burke’s departure, but did explain why the Gabriela actress was being written out of the show. However, upon reflection, this exit for Bode’s primary love interest actually makes sense.
After The Season 3 Finale, I Get Why Gabriela Would Want To Leave Edgewater
Now, Gabriela’s departure was not announced or addressed in the Season 3 finale. However, she spent the episode dealing with Finn and Audrey shooting him after he attacked them.
Gabriela has been through it this season. Her wedding was crashed (literally), her dad was arrested and then almost died, her relationship with Bode ended, and then she went through this whole stalker situation.
Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
With CBS's primetime lineup airing finales left and right, it's time to prepare for the summer break. To keep watching your favorite shows, like Fire Country and Elsbeth, you just need a Paramount+ subscription. With it, you'll get access to so much more than these programs, too, and you can get it all for as little as $7.99 per month.
She desperately needs a new start, and at this point, it seems like the only way that could happen is by literally leaving Edgewater. So, in terms of the story, I get why Arcila is leaving. For Gabriela to truly grow and heal, she needs to get out of this town.
However, an executive producer’s comments about why they decided to let Gabriela go provide even more clarity about this shocking development.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
What Fire Country’s EP Said About Gabriela’s Departure
Again, when we left Gabriela, she was with Bode at the retirement home fire, and Audrey had just been taken away for shooting Finn. It wasn’t obvious that she was going to exit. However, co-creator and executive producer Tony Phelan explained why Arcila’s firefighter/EMT is leaving now, telling Deadline:
This makes total sense to me. Throughout Season 3, I’ve become a Bode and Audrey shipper, and I like the idea of Max Thieriot and Stephanie Arcila’s characters fully moving on from each other. Both of them have been through too much together to be a healthy couple right now. Plus, I think they’ve been running in this circle for a while, and a hard reset was needed.
Gabriela's departure will force both characters into this “needed” “reset,” as Phelan put it, and I’m here for that. While I dislike the idea of Stephanie Arcila leaving the show, her character deserves a break, and she can get that by moving away from Edgewater.
However, have no fear, it seems like she won’t be gone forever, as the EP explained:
He’s right, it was time for this to happen, and you know what they say, distance makes the heart grow fonder.
So, hopefully, through this exit, both Bode and Gabriela can grow and heal. Then, maybe, someday, when Stephanie Arcila potentially returns to Fire Country, both of them can restart with a significantly healthier and loving relationship.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I Thought Elsbeth's Bloody Judge Crawford Twist Had To Be A Fake Out, But Now I Have Questions For The Season 2 Finale
That Time Katy Perry Seemingly Addressed Her Space Backlash In The Middle Of Her Show