How The Resident's Billie Feels After Everything With Porter And Trevor, According To Jessica Lucas
By Megan Behnke published
How does Billie feel after everything that's happen?
Spoilers ahead for Season 5, Episode 14 of The Resident, “Hell in a Handbasket.”
The most recent episode of Fox's medical drama, The Resident, finally concluded the battle between Billie and Dr. Robert Porter. After Dr. Bell asked Billie to write him a recommendation to get him a seat on the State Medical Board (since he was up against Porter), she admitted that Porter raped her when she was 13. After she made a complaint to the Board, Porter promptly went after her, threatening her career. Now, Jessica Lucas, who portrays the character, is opening up about the subsequent battle between Porter and Trevor and the much-needed aftermath.
With Bell and Kit rallying behind her in the midst of the situation, Billie made the decision to retract her claim in order to end things and spare anyone any additional pain. However, her estranged son, medical intern Trevor, began to put the pieces together after hearing about the complaint, ultimately realizing that Porter is his biological father. With this, Trevor confronted the man at the Board hearing, asserting that he's the product of Porter's sexual assault against his mother. Not only that, the intern even added that they can test his DNA against Porter’s.
Now that the truth is finally out and the battle is done, it would seem that Dr. Porter will most likely lose his medical license. Additionally, it seemed safe to assume that Billie now has room to breathe again. Following the episode, Jessica Lucas spoke to TV Insider about how her character's current state, and it does indeed sound like things are turning around for the better:
It's a relief to know that this battle is over, considering it was not only ruining Billie’s career but also causing her to relive a painful part of her part. It was sweet to see the sheer amount of support she had from her colleagues as well. In regard to Trevor, it was also a matter of time before he found out the truth, and his confrontation with Porter was just as tense as one would imagine. Though these recent developments have been rough for the characters, it's nice to know that mother and son are back on good terms.
I'm eager to see how the pair's relationship continues to progress during the remaining episodes of Season 5. They definitely have a lot to catch up on, and it'll be sweet to see the two reconnect. And perhaps, for Billie, this closed chapter can even lead to a new relationship.
New episodes of The Resident return on Tuesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. EST on Fox! Also, be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 winter and spring TV schedule to learn about the other shows you can look forward to.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.