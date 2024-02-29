32 Huge Stars That Appeared In The 1960s Batman Series

The Batman series from the 1960s ran for three chaotic, campy seasons and in those 120 episodes, a huge number of big stars appeared in it. From the legendary "window" cameos to slightly larger roles as villains, the list is as impressive as any list of stars that have been on TV shows. All of them are over the top and good clean fun. There has never been a show like it since. So here is our list of just some of favorite huge stars on Batman.

Cesar Romero

Cesar Romero may be best known by a few generations of Batman fans only as The Joker on the '60s Batman series, but "The Latin from Manhattan," as he was nicknamed, had already put together a 30+ year film career before starring as the most common villain in the show. His mustache was so iconic, that instead of shaving it for the show, he had the makeup department put The Joker's makeup on over it.

Bruce Lee

Bruce Lee is still considered the greatest kung fu star of all time, and his biggest role in the U.S. up to that point was as Kato in The Green Hornet. He would take that role over to Batman in a guest spot as well, playing a villain-version of the character and facing off against Robin in a fight.

Julia Newmar

By the time Julia Newmar starred as the first Catwoman on Batman, she'd already been nominated for a Golden Globe and won a Tony She starred in lots of movies, TV shows, and Broadway shows before landing the role as Batman's Frenemy. The multitalented Newmar became an icon to the LGBTQ community in her later years, something she still stands for today.

Vincent Price

Decades before appearing in Batman as the villain Egghead, Vincent Price established himself as one of the all-time legends of horror movies. In films like The Invisible Man Returns, House of Wax, and The Fly Returns, Price ranks up the likes of Boris Karloff in the annals of horror history. A reputation that served him well when he did the monologue in the Michael Jackson song "Thriller."

Eartha Kitt

Singer Eartha Kitt played the second version of Catwoman on Batman and like Julie Newmar before, Kitt came into the show with a lot of credentials. The singer, dancer, and actor was a Broadway staple in the 1950s and a regular on talk shows in the early '60s.

Zsa Zsa Gabor

Even in later life, Zsa Zsa Gabor was known for her extravagant lifestyle and tumultuous personal life, and in the 1960s, it was the same. A model and star of many movies and TV shows, Gabor was the definition of a Hollywood star well before she appeared on Batman as Minerva

Liberace

Liberace was an established classical pianist before he even turned 21, getting his start in the 1930s before re-inventing his stage show and becoming who we recognize as the piano-playing genius with a personal flair that is still unrivaled. In the first season of Batman Liberace played two roles, twin brothers, one a piano player much like himself, and the other a villain.

Rob Reiner

For most people, it's impossible to remember a time when Rob Reiner wasn't famous. Whether it's as a star of All in the Family or as the director of beloved movies like The Princess Bride and This Is Spinal Tap, Rob Reiner's career is second to none. Before all that though, he had a bit role in an episode of Batman in 1967.

Ethel Merman

For three episodes in Season 1 of Batman, Ethel Merman played Lola Lasagne. Long before that, she won a Tony and had starred in numerous Broadway shows, and also won a Grammy for her singing. She was a huge star when she found herself in a guest spot on the quirky show.

Jerry Lewis

Jerry Lewis needs no introduction. Lewis is a true screen legend whether you know him from his early stage work, his comedic partnership with Dean Martin, or his Muscular Dystrophy telethons in the '70s and '80s (and beyond). He also appeared in a cameo on Batman as himself, one of the famous "window cameos" that became a staple of the show.

Milton Berle

Batman had gained a reputation for a show big stars wanted to appear in by its third and final season and nothing proves that more than Milton Berle's appearance as Louie the Lilac. Berle's career in show business started in the 1920s and by the late '60s, he had conquered the stage, radio, and TV.

Shelley Winters

Shelley Winters had already won two Oscars by the time she showed up as the villain Ma Parker in two episodes in 1966. Talk about bringing some star power to a TV show!

Dick Clark

One of the most common ways to catch a celebrity cameo was in the "window cameos" throughout the show's run. Whenever Batman and Robin had to climb a building, inevitably they would go past a window and a celebrity would stick their head out for a brief interaction. American Bandstand star and "America's Oldest Teenager" Dick Clark was one of the stars who would appear on the show this way.

Otto Preminger

Director Otto Preminger was very well known to audiences all over the world for his five-decade-long career in Hollywood. He was also known for the occasional acting role, including appearing as Mr. Freeze in two episodes of Batman in 1966.

James Brolin

James Brolin might be best known today for being married to Barbra Streisand and father to Avengers star Josh Brolin, but in the '70s, he was one of Hollywood's biggest stars. One of his early acting jobs came on Batman, where he filled smaller roles on three episodes of the show's first season.

Burgess Meredith

The great Burgess Meredith, who often appeared as The Penguin on the show, is probably best known today as Mick in the Rocky movies. His career started way back in the 1930s, first in film, then often in TV shows like The Twilight Zone, another show known for having big stars appear in various episodes.

Roddy McDowall

Roddy McDowall's career lasted an amazing seven decades in film, TV, and on stage. When he appeared in Batman in 1966, he was one of the biggest stars in the world, having acted in Hollywood blockbusters like The Longest Day, Cleopatra, and Lassie Come Home. On Batman, he played the villain Bookworm and hammed it up like only he could.

Phyllis Diller

Every generation for the last 100 years has some connection to the late, great Phyllis Diller. Whether it's her appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show in the early '60s or her work on the Family Guy decades later, she was known for something to everyone. Less known is her very brief cameo on Batman, playing a snarky cleaning lady who thinks Batman and Robin are her replacements.

Sammy Davis Jr.

A performer that really needs no introduction is the iconic Sammy Davis Jr. Known as a singer, dancer, and actor as a central member of the Rat Pack with Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra, Davis is an American legend. He, like so many, appeared in a window as Batman and Robin climbed a building, trading jokes with the duo as they walked...er... climbed past.

John Astin

Actor Frank Gorshin is who most people recognize as The Riddler on Batman, as he played the role in 10 episodes. Less known is that Addams Family star John Astin played The Riddler in two episodes when Groshin wasn't available. It's an odd appearance, to be sure, but it fits the zaniness of the show perfectly.

Don Ho

Tiki bars were all the rage in the '50 and '60s as GIs returning from the Pacific in World War Two brought some of the culture with them. Swept up in the trend was Don Ho, the Hawaiian singer who hit it big with "Tiny Bubbles" and other songs with an island vibe. He also appeared in one of the window cameos on Batman.

Jack Barry

Game show host Jack Barry hit a serious lull in his career after the Quiz Show Scandals of the 1950s, when he was implicated as the host of 21. His career was revived in the '70s, but in between, he showed up in a brief clip as a TV news broadcaster in Gotham, in Batman.

Jerry Mathers

Like so many child stars, Jerry Mathers, who starred as The Beaver in Leave it Beaver never truly shed his early star-making role. But, like many other child stars who kept acting, he stuck with it. Take, for example, his small cameo as a doorman in Batman. He only had a few lines, but he's unmistakably the guy who played The Beaver, just in adult form.

Eli Wallach

Screen legend Eli Wallach made a name for himself as one of the biggest Western stars in Hollywood in films like The Magnificent Seven, How The West Was Won, and The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly. On Batman, however, he played the villain Mr. Freeze, which is about as far from the Old West as a character can be, but Wallach still nails it.

Glynis Johns

Her name doesn't quite ring out today as it probably should, but Glynis Johns was one of the biggest stars of stage and screen of the 1950s and '60s. She's best remembered today as the mom in Mary Poppins, but she also appeared on Batman around the same time, playing the villainess Lady Penelope Peasoup.

Jay Sebring

Jay Sebring is an interesting entry on this list. He wasn't an actor, or really all that famous in life. He is tragically very infamous in death, as one of the victims of the Manson Family. Sebring was a Hollywood hair stylist who was with Sharon Tate on that fateful night in 1969. He also appeared in a very brief cameo on an episode of Batman in 1966.

Joan Collins

An actress who needs no introduction is Joan Collins. Collins first found fame on the big screen as a teenager in the 1950s and she's maintained that fame for an amazing eight decades. After a decade of success in films in the '50s, she moved home to the U.K. and concentrated more on stage roles, before returning to Hollywood in the '70s, then finding huge success on TV in the '80s with Dynasty. She also appeared on TV in Batman as The Siren.

Edward G. Robinson

Edward G. Robinson's career began all the way back in the Silent Film Era and lasted into the '70s with an astounding 117 credits according to IMDB. One of those credits is as himself in one of the famous window cameos in Batman. He isn't as recognizable today, in the late '60s, it was a big deal.

Jill St. John

While she's not always thought of as one of the most iconic Bond Girls, Jill St. John does hold the distinction of being the first American Bond girl in Diamonds Are Forever. Known for her comedic work, her career started in the '50s, and by the time she appeared in Batman in as a cohort of The Riddler, she was already a big star.

Cliff Robertson

Academy Award winner Cliff Robertson appeared in multiple episodes of Batman as the villain Shame. Later in his career, he's better known to modern superhero movie fans as Uncle Ben in the 2002 Marvel movie Spider-Man with Tobey McGuire.

Lesley Gore

Pop star Lesley Gore is a great example of Batman being "in the now" in the late '60s. Gore was a popular singer, known for her biggest hit, "It's My Party," and on the show, Gore plays an aspiring singer who is pulled to the dark side by Catwoman.

Joe E. Tata

Maybe the most fun entry on this list is Joe E. Tata. For millions of Gen Xers, Tata is best known as Nat on Beverly Hills, 90210. Tata was a character actor for years before that, including some appearances as a henchman for The Riddler on Batman.

Few shows in history have been as successful as recruiting big stars to appear as Batman. The quirky nature of the show, though reportedly dangerous at times, meant that stars could go all out in their performances, and they all do, and we're all lucky for it.