An Insider Speaks Out About Kelly Clarkson’s Reaction After Her Ex’s Death: ‘Stress Can Impact The Body’

Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson has been making a ton of headlines lately related to her personal life. After Clarkson cancelled Vegas performances as well as tapings of her show, fans wondered what was happening behind the scenes. It all made sense when it was revealed her ex Brandon Blackstock died in early August after a private battle with cancer. Now an anonymous insider has offered a look on how she's been dealing with this behind the scenes.

One can only imagine the complicated feelings the "Since U Been Gone" singer has been feeling in the wake of her ex's death. Blackstock reportedly lived peacefully in Montana prior to his passing, although there was some ongoing drama related to their divorce. An anonymous insider spoke to The Daily Mail about how the American Idol icon has been doing behind the scenes, claiming:

Kelly is aware of talk that stress can impact the body and make someone more susceptible to cancer. Although the timing could be purely coincidental, she knows how much tension the divorce and lawsuits put on them.

Talk about heartbreaking. On top of the grief she's feeling, it sounds like Clarkson may be dealing with some guilt about her divorce from Blackstock. Their separation wasn't without drama and complications, which she allegedly thinks might have contributed to his illness.

There were reports that Blackstock's cancer diagnosis changed things between the former couple, with Clarkson visiting him as he got ill. But the same anonymous insider claimed that her feeling are rather complicated, offering:

She doesn't blame herself but she's conscious that the double whammy of the divorce and the fact that he had to repay her millions of dollars was very tough on him.

Even after their divorce was settled, Clarkson and Blackstock filed new complaints against each other, specifically related to the millions he owed Clarkson. And if this anonymous insider is to be believed, she's feeling some guilt, specifically about how the stress of their divorce may have exacerbated his medical issues.

These feelings of guilt make a great deal of sense. Because while the "Never Again" singer did what was best for her when splitting up from her ex, the fact that he got sick and eventually passed away must complicate those feelings. Add in the fact that their two children are now without a father adds to the tragedy of the entire situation.

Fans have been rallying around Kelly Clarkson in the midst of this impossible situation, as she takes a break from her talk show and Las Vegas residency. Let's just hope that the OG American Idol winner has enough support around her to navigate the feelings of grief and guilt that she's reportedly struggling with.

