’I Want To Be Completely Transparent’: Todd And Julie Chrisley Respond To Rumors They’ve Been Having Marriage Struggles Since They Got Out Of Prison

While Todd and Julie Chrisley were in separate prisons for bank fraud, tax evasion and more, rumors swirled around how they were holding up. Speculation hasn’t slowed down since the former reality TV couple were pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump either. Most recently, the Chrisleys had to contend with divorce rumors, which they’ve since shut down. Now, a more recent report claims that Julie and Todd’s marriage has been “struggling” since their releases, and the couple is responding to this latest round of gossip.

The Chrisleys didn’t hold back about the marriage rumor during the latest episode of their Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast (which is available on YouTube). Amid the installment, Todd read the news story, which alleged that both he and Julie have had a hard time adjusting to life outside prison. Within that same article, it’s also mentioned that fans are supposedly concerned about “signs of strain” in the Chrisleys’ marriage due to some of their recent podcast appearances. Julie Chrisley got candid when sharing her take:

First of all – and I want to be completely transparent – there is an adjustment period. It’s not an adjustment period in our marriage per se. It’s just an adjustment period, back to life. Again, we were given one of the greatest gifts we could have ever been given, and that is a full, unconditional pardon.

Julie Chrisley also addressed the podcast aspect of the claims, as she specifically mentioned Todd “cutting” her off in the middle of a conversation during the last episode. While Julie mused that Todd can “get a little lippy sometimes,” she also said that after 31 years of marriage, she can “stand [her] own ground.” She doubled down on her point by saying, “No one needs to worry about that.” In regard to any supposed marital difficulties amid the “adjustment” period, Julie also said the following:

I don’t believe anyone can go through what we went through and think that you are not changed, because you are. There are differences. You view things differently, you react differently. It is what it is. I’ve talked to many people who have been to prison. I’ve talked to people that I was in prison with that have come home and have faced similar issues…. So, yes, there is an adjustment period, but our marriage is not struggling. Our marriage is not fragile. We survived prison. We survived being away from each other for 28 months, not being able to speak other than through emails that you may or may not get.

While sharing his thoughts on the matter, Todd Chrisley also expressed indignant feelings about assumptions regarding his marriage. Todd addressed the theory that he and Julie were having “trouble reconnecting,” joking that the “parts still work” and that “they still fit.” Previously, Todd didn’t mince words about divorce allegations and the claim that he had relationships with men while in prison. The patriarch has clapped back at other claims as well, including the rumor that he was fired from his chaplain position while doing time.

Since the Chrisleys have been out of prison, they’ve been advised by Alice Marie Johnson (President Trump’s “pardon czar”) to take their time while settling back into the real world. The couple have remained busy, however, as they’ve already filmed material for their family’s new docuseries, which is headed to Lifetime. Julie and Todd are planning another TV show as well. As the pair move on with their lives, it seems they aren’t tolerating any false information about the states of their lives and relationships.