Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who's Getting Evicted In Week 6

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Wednesday, August 20th. Stream them with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Rachel Reilly's Head of Household week is the most exciting week in Big Brother 27 so far. She swung for the fences by nominating Mickey Lee, Vince Panaro, and Morgan Pope, and was determined to get one big competitor out during her reign. It seemed like her plans would change when Lauren Domingue won the veto, but Rachel doubled down with an even wilder move.

Rylie Jeffries was put up when Lauren used her veto to save Vince, and it's been chaos ever since. Fortunately, CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online and monitoring the live feeds to recap just how things should shake out when eviction night rolls around on Thursday evening.

(Image credit: CBS)

Mickey Is Likely Doomed If She Doesn't Win The Blockbuster

Fans initially thought Rachel Reilly's wild move of putting Rylie on the block was her blowing up her game, but it might end up being the best thing for her. She's wanted Mickey out from the beginning, and as it stands, that's going to happen if she doesn't win the BB Blockbuster. Rachel has been unsuccessful every week to date in getting out her preferred target, but I think she'll finally get a win with Mickey out the door.

(Image credit: CBS)

If It's Morgan Vs. Rylie, It's Seemingly All In Ava's Hands

If Mickey is off the table for eviction, that's when things get interesting. There's a real divide in who wants to keep Rylie and who wants to keep Morgan. With the votes a supposed near-split between who to save in each scenario, it's up to the Week 5 HOH, Ava Pearl, to be the swing vote that decides who stays between the two.

So far, Ava has yet to hear a convincing argument that she should keep Morgan over Rylie. She told Will Williams in a conversation that while she's not exactly keen on keeping Rylie, she's heard that Morgan has floated her name to others as someone she'd target for eviction.

The only possible thing that could sway Ava is that she has a Final Two deal with Rachel. Rachel obviously would sooner have Morgan stick around than Rylie if it comes down to those two in the vote, and I'm not sure she'll be happy to hear Ava is in a position to be the deciding vote and working against her best interests. If Rachel finds out, I bet she can sway Ava to keep Morgan. Suffice it to say, Mickey and Rylie staying would be a nightmare for Rachel, so she's going to fight hard to get her way.

As an additional aside, I should note that while we've had these scenarios where it seems the house is going to split the vote, it seems like everyone gets on the same page ahead of eviction. Zach Cornell's eviction vote was supposed to be much closer than it was against Vince, and then, in the last minute, everyone but two people voted him out. If the same thing happens again this week, expect to see others flip to the majority vote to avoid being left on the wrong side.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 27 is finally firing on all cylinders, and I can't wait to tune into the live eviction show to find out who leaves.