Seth Meyers Shares Thoughts On Stories About His Dog Frisbee's Death Acknowledging How Much Andy Samberg Hated Her

It was a sad day for Seth Meyers when his 14-year-old dog Frisbee passed away . He made sure to take to social media to share heartwarming photos of the greyhound cutie that could make any dog-lover cry. However, along with this sad post came a barrage of headlines about Andy Samberg's ongoing bit about how much he hated Frisbee. Now, Meyers has commented on just how much attention his late pet's feud with his SNL colleague has gotten.

We’ve seen celebrity feuds play out before in the most entertaining way, like Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel’s classic “feud” moments or Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart always ripping on each other . In the case of Andy Samberg’s beef, it had nothing to do with Seth Meyers, per se. It was more about the host’s dog, Frisbee.

After the passing of the adorable Italian Greyhound, the former Weekend Update anchor posted on his Instagram stories the cover of a NYT article that said fans believed that Samberg is “rejoicing” about Frisbee’s death. Here’s what Seth Meyers’ caption said about his feelings toward the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor constantly being featured in headlines about his dog’s death:

Despite being sad about Frisbee’s passing, I can also acknowledge that it’s very funny every headline is about how much Samberg hated her guts.

With the Late Night host being a comedian like Andy Samberg, it looks like he’s trying to find humor in an otherwise sad time in a dog owner’s life. In a way, maybe a constant reminder of the Palm Springs actor’s feud with Frisbee could be uniquely helping Meyers process the loss of his pup.

We all know that Andy Samberg’s “feud” with Frisbee was a classic comedy gag. But according to Seth Meyers’ tweet that he posted after his dog’s death, the feeling hilariously seemed to be mutual:

She also disliked him, FWIW

Burn! It looks like the television host is making sure this "feud" drags on a bit more. In a February Q&A session with his Late Night audience, Meyers spoke about Andy Samberg hating his dog so much that he’d scratch Frisbee out of his family's Christmas cards and mail them back to him like that. That sounds like dark comedy vibes right there.

Seth Meyers said the reason the Hot Rod actor didn’t like Frisbee was because he thought she “looked like a rat.” After the death of Frisbee, I’m really curious if Samberg reached out to his longtime pal and either offered his sympathies or kept his long-running bit alive with one last roast.

With all of these stories about Frisbee’s death relating to Andy Samberg’s hilarious “feud” with the dog, it shows that even in death, the Golden Globe winner will always be connected to Meyers' canine pal. Together, they left behind a story that kept fans entertained and made it so we'll forever remember the comedy actor’s beef with a cute pup.

Our hearts go out to Meyers and his family in their time of grief.