Spider-Man: Brand New Day Has Brought Aboard A Severance Star, But There May Be An Even Bigger Casting Lined Up

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be quite the doozy on the upcoming Marvel movies schedule. Michael Mando’s Mac Gargan is finally returning to become The Scorpion, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher is finally making his theatrical debut, and Mark Ruffalo will reprise Bruce Banner/The Hulk. Now we can count a Severance star among the new actors joining Brand New Day, but there may be an even bigger casting on the horizon for this upcoming Spider-Man movie.

The Severance Star Who’s Joining Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Let’s go with the casting that’s pretty much set in stone barring Marvel Studios outright debunking it. Variety reports that Tramell Tillman, who plays Seth Milchick in the popular Apple TV+ subscription-exclusive series, has joined Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Like Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink and The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas, his role hasn’t been disclosed yet.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

While Brand New Day will mark Tillman’s comic book movie debut, it’s not his first time lending his talents to a comic book project, as he voiced Double-Tap in Hit Monkey Season 2. This casting news follows a few months after he performed opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and several weeks before we see if he wins Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his Severance role at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. Tramell’s other upcoming movies include Good Sex and Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.

The MCU Alum Who’s Rumored To Appear In Spider-Man: Brand New Day

As great as it is for Severance fans to learn that Tramell Tillman will make his MCU debut on the 2026 movies schedule, the coming days might bring news from the trades of another established MCU protagonist also taking part in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Scooper Daniel Richtman is claiming that Florence Pugh will reprise Yelena Belova, and ComicBookMovie is hearing the same thing. This would mean we’ll see Pugh reunite with her Dune: Part Two costar Zendaya five months before the two respectively reprise Princess Irulan and Chani in Dune: Part Three.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Assuming Florence Pugh is indeed appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, that will make this her fourth MCU appearance. After debuting in Black Widow, she had a supporting role in the Hawkeye series, then returned for the 2025 movie release of Thunderbolts*. Yelena will also appear alongside the rest of the New Avengers in December 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday, which Tom Holland has been reported to appear in too, but that hasn’t been officially confirmed. Like with Punisher and Hulk, I’m curious to see what makes Yelena and Peter Parker’s paths cross, as they’re not the two easiest dots to connect together in this franchise.

2026 continues to shape up as a tremendous year for both Holland and Pugh. Spider-Man: Brand New Day comes out on July 31, 2026, with Destin Daniel Cretton taking over directorial duties from Jon Watts, and Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers writing the script, just like they did with the MCU’s first three Spidey movies.