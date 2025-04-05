Jack Black Surprised A Love On The Spectrum Star, And Both Of Their Reactions Made My Day

The new season of Love On The Spectrum U.S. just dropped this week among 2025 Netflix releases , and the viral series is still one of the best dating shows on right now especially because it's the total antithesis to other reality dating series on TV . While one of the show’s star went on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote Season 3, he had the “best day” thanks to Jack Black.

If you watch Love On The Spectrum, you know how sweet, respectful and full of sunshine Tanner Smith is. The 25-year-old from South Carolina is on the series for his second season this time around and still in search of his other half along with a cast of young singles in the Autism community looking for love. Little did he know, while paying Kelly Clarkson a visit on her talk show, he would get to fanboy over Jack Black. Check out the sweet moment:

Isn’t that the most wholesome moment ever? I absolutely loved how excited Tanner was to meet the beloved actor, and how tickled Jack Black got amidst meeting the Love On The Spectrum star in person. The surprise was done so well, and I was near tears when Black ran through the doors onto the stage and Tanner instantly went in for a big hug. I was also living for how Tanner had so many nice things to say to Black and how the Minecraft actor was giving him all his trademark high energy back.

Tanner claimed he was Jack Black’s “biggest fan,” before pointing out his family in the audience who are also hugely into all of Jack Black’s great movies . The actor also extended the invitation to have Tanner teach him some weightlifting tips before Tanner said he’d get his phone number and they can “work out together.” I particularly loved when Black said the following to Tanner while sitting on the couch with him:

I love you on the show, and I can’t wait for the next season, and I’m so happy for you having all of this success and time in your life. To meet you in person is really amazing for me, too.

It’s literally impossible not to smile at these two together. Oh, and when Tanner thanked Kelly Clarkson directly after? Priceless.

Thank you so much Ms. Kelly, this is the best day of my life!

And then Jack Black pointed out how they are both on press tours and “busy guys” promoting each of their projects. The sweet fan moment happened following Tanner getting a personal Jack Black message from The Kelly Clarkson Show while he was filming A Minecraft Movie about a year ago. You can check out the video on YouTube where Black told him he was “great” on the Netflix show loves “his mission of spreading joy around the world” and hoped to meet him in person soon.

He certainly kept his promise! You can stream Love On The Spectrum now with a Netflix subscription , and see Jack Black in A Minecraft Movie in theaters this Friday.