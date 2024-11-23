Before you know it, the new year will be here and bring with it a steady stream of 2025 Netflix movies and TV shows to one of the best streaming services around. Over the course of the next year, we’ll be treated to all kinds of original shows on the 2025 TV schedule like Stranger Things Season 5 , and nearly as many 2025 movies like the Russo brothers’ The Electric State , and so much more.

If you want to know about all the comedy specials, documentaries, and even live sports, then you have come to the right place. Below you will find all the 2025 Netflix movie and TV show release dates for originals that will soon be available for anyone with a Netflix subscription . Please note, all release times are at 3:01 a.m. ET unless noted, and all new series are listed in ALL CAPS.

(Image credit: WWE)

The new year will kick off with quite a bang when WWE's flagship show, Monday Night Raw, moves to Netflix. But that isn't the only big premiere for January 2025, as the upcoming kids movie, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, new docuseries, and the return of The Night Agent become available.

Wednesday, January 1

MISSING YOU (Series)

Friday, January 3

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Film)

Monday, January 6

WWE Raw (Live Sports Entertainment)

Tuesday, January 7

JERRY SPRINGER: FIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION (Docuseries)

Thursday, January 9

AMERICAN PRIMEVAL (Limited Series)

ASURA (Series)

Friday, January 17

Back in Action (Film)

Thursday, January 23

The Night Agent Season 2 (Series)

Friday, January 31

High Tides Season 2 (Series)

The Snow Girl Season 2 (Series)

(Image credit: Netflix)

The final part of Cobra Kai Season 6, and the conclusion of the series, will premiere in February 2025, bringing an end to one of the best Netflix original series. But it's not all bad news for subscribers, as we'll see the return of other fan-favorites and a pair of new arrivals before the month is through.

Thursday, February 6

CASSANDRA (Limited Series)

Friday, February 7

Pokemon Horizons: The Series Season 5 (Series)

Tuesday, February 11

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (Film)

Thursday, February 13

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 (Series)

Friday, February 14

Love is Blind Season 8 (Series)

Thursday, February 20

ZERO DAY (Limited Series)

Sunday, February 23

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Awards Ceremony)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has only announced one original for March 2025, but it's quite a big one. Before the halfway mark in the month, the upcoming Millie Bobby Brown movie, The Electric State, will finally premiere on the streaming service.

Friday, March 14

The Electric State (Film)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

While the list of Netflix original movies and TV shows features a lot of ironed-out dates, there are a number of announced projects that have yet to receive a release date at the time of this writing. With shows like Black Mirror, Wednesday, and the final season of Stranger Things all slated to hit at some point in 2025, we have a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

Adolescence (Series)

Apple Cider Vinegar (Film)

Black Mirror Season 7 (Series)

The Choice (Series)

My Life With The Walter Boys Season (Series)

Running Point (Series)

Squid Game Season 3 (Series)

Stranger Things Season 5 (Series)

The Undertow (Series)

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out

Mystery (Film)

Wednesday Season 2 (Series)

The Witness (Series)

XO, Kitty Season 2 (Series)

Expect to hear more about even more 2025 Netflix movie and TV release dates in the coming weeks and months. But in the meantime, it's never a bad idea to watch some of the best movies on Netflix or binge one or two of the best Netflix shows.