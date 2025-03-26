Jack Black Was At An 11 Constantly While Filming Minecraft, Which Was Great Until The Director Got Around To Editing

I’m sure there are a lot of things fans of Minecraft want to see in the game’s movie. For me, Jack Black’s performance as Steve is at the top of my list. As you probably know, the actor is always operating at an 11; that is no different for this entry on the 2025 movie schedule , and I'm hyped about it. Now, he’s opened up about giving this performance all his energy, and the director told us why that was great…until it was time to edit.

Jack Black And Jason Momoa Talked About Operating At An 11 While Filming Minecraft

During CinemaBlend’s interviews with the Minecraft cast , our own Jeff McCobb spoke to Jack Black and Jason Momoa about working “at 100 in this movie.” He asked what got those guys to that level and if it involved director Jared Hess. In response, Black told us:

You know, it's funny you say that because it's true. Jared [Hess] never once told me ‘Can you bring it down? It's a little too much.’ He didn't mind when I cranked it to 11. And that's kind of, weirdly, my comfort zone.

Considering Jack Black’s best movies feature him giving 110% and letting his high energy shine on screen, I can see why an “11” is his comfort zone. Based on the Minecraft trailers, too, he 100% is working on that level. Honestly, maybe he’s even at a 12.

Momoa then chimed in, revealing the note their director would give them. It sounds like he was encouraging the high energy, as the actor explained:

He would always go, like, ‘Put a little stank, put some mustard on it.’

After the two joked about putting “some mustard on it,” Momoa opened up about how much room there was to play on set. Like the game itself, it sounds like this movie was made for creation and play, as the Aquaman actor explained:

There’s a huge safety net for us to go play. So, I mean, there’s all kinds of weird stuff that came out of it where you’re just like, ‘I don’t scream like that.’ And sure enough, I’m screaming like that.

Then, the guys went back and forth about how much effort Black would put into his actions in the film, even the ones as simple as moving down a step. And honestly, I’m here for it. Director Jared Hess was, too; however, when he got into the editing room, it was a slightly different story.

Jared Hess Said Jack Black’s Energy Was Great Until It Was Time To Edit

The wild energy was encouraged on set, as the actors explained. However, when it came time to edit, Jared Hess had to ease up a bit. While speaking with CinemaBlend, he told us that he had to bring Black specifically from an 11 down to a nine:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You know, [Jack Black] did everything at about an 11, and so we had to bring him down to like a nine in the edit. He was amazing.

He is amazing. After jumping from Super Mario Bros. to Minecraft , I was stoked to see Black bring his chaotic and brilliant energy to another video game adaptation. It sounds like he did just that here.

Hess noted that the actor did so with care, too, because while he was giving an 11 on set, he was also giving an 11 while playing the game Minecraft:

I mean, there’s nobody better, I think, to play Steve than Jack Black. I mean, he loves the game. In between scenes, he’d be in his trailer playing Minecraft nonstop, being like, ‘Just found some more to Lapis lazuli.’ So he was pretty hardcore in preparing for the role.

I love how “hardcore” Jack Black was with this role, and it seems like him, Jason Moma and Jared Hess had a blast making the movie (even though it had to be calmed down in the edit). However, I’m sure an average person’s 11 is more like a Jack Black 9, so you should still expect a ton of fun energy from the actor in Minecraft.

To see all this fun energy on screen, you can catch Minecraft in theaters on April 4.