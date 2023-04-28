Jerry Springer’s Rep Reveals He Was Fighting Cancer For A While But Didn’t Want To ‘Burden’ Anyone

Many were shocked by the news that talk show legend Jerry Springer had died . He passed away on April 27 at the age of 79, and many continue to honor him and his legacy. Now, it’s been revealed that he had been battling pancreatic cancer for a while. However, many didn’t know about the talk show host’s health complications, because he had only told his family and very close circle of friends. The reason why no one knew, his rep revealed, was because he didn't want to worry or burden anyone.

Jene Galvin, a rep for the Springer family, explained that the beloved talk show host only told his family about his pancreatic cancer diagnosis. He explained to TMZ that Jerry Springer was a pretty private person, and he and his family believed it was important to keep his cancer to themselves, because they didn’t want to worry anyone. Along with his family, Galvin explained that Springer's small circle also included himself and his friend Louis Beck. He continued saying the host's close circle made their primary focus his care.

The report also said that Springer knew his time was limited, because of the severity of the cancer he had. He wanted to make sure he spent as much time as he could with his loved ones.

Springer’s publicist confirmed to People earlier this week that the host of The Jerry Springer Show had died of cancer, saying he hadn’t been sick for a long time. In the same article, his longtime friend Rabbi Sandford Kopnick talked about how long he had been sick, saying:

He hasn't been sick for a long time. He died of cancer, and he didn't have cancer for very long.

While it’s a true tragedy that we lost this talk show legend, Springer and his legacy will always be remembered.

Best known for his long-running talk show The Jerry Springer Show , before its cancellation in 2018, Springer worked on nearly 5,000 episodes of the show between 1991 and 2018. The show was known for its hot topics and conversations, and at one point was considered one of the most offensive TV shows , according to Senior Living.

Along with this talk show, Springer also hosted Judge Jerry for a few years and America's Got Talent for one season. He also had a wild cameo on Christopher Meloni’s Happy! , and even surprised people with how long he was on The Masked Singer as the Beetle.

Outside the world of television, Jerry Springer was also a politician. He served as the mayor of Cincinnati and worked on the City Council in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. Talk about a wide-ranging career.

Jerry Springer had a long and incredibly interesting career, and his legacy will be remembered. Kopnick explained that his friend was “very, very smart,” and “a remarkable family man.” While many didn’t know about his cancer diagnosis, he got to spend his final days surrounded by his loved ones.