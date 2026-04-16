John Mulaney Confirmed That Ridiculous Urinal Prank Will Forte Pulled At SNL
Not the best use of one's hands.
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Will Forte is pretty well-known for crafting some of SNL’s most beloved sketches, as well as for bringing his madcap energy to those performances. Behind the scenes, however, he’s known for completely different reasons, such as being a prankster. Except wait, maybe the ways he was “getting” people weren’t actually pranks. I mean, is that what you’d call it if someone stuck his hand in your urine stream?
That pee-damming effort was first talked about years ago, though one can understand why it isn’t brought up at each and every Saturday Night Live-related interview. In any case, former non-acting staff writer John Mulaney appeared on the podcast Off Menu with hosts Ed Gamble and James Acaster, and was asked whether or not the urinal prank was legit, and if it happened to him. According to the esteemed stand-up comedian:
It seems to me that if you're really near and around Will Forte deflecting someone's pee stream, you might unwittingly be in a splash zone. Which is...non-ideal for anyone at work, to say the least.Article continues below
Mulaney gave a physical representation of how Forte would do it, and I'm wondering how in the world this could have started.
Yikes to the nth degree. Amusingly, that kicked off the semi-discussion about whether that actually counts as a textbook definition of a prank being pulled on another person. As the comedian put it:
After talking about another reported-on instance where Forte smashed up a wall in Colin Jost's office with a baseball bat, John Mulaney laughingly took a more critical approach to describing these things that Forte did, questioning whether the casual "prank" nomenclature actually applies here.
Making someone stay hungry is the worst kind of prank. Okay, no, the urinal thing is worse.
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Seth Meyers can speak to the idea that inviting Will Forte to your wedding will inevitably cause some hilarious grief, probably by way of an awkward speech. Also, not quite a prank, though it was predetermined and drawn out.
With that viewpoint, was it technically a prank for SNL's writers to switch up lines for Ryan Gosling and Ashley Padilla during an episode in March 2026? Sure, why not. I'm willing to now allow any jokey actions that don't involve peeing on a coworker's hands to join the club.
Might we see Will Forte (with presumably clean hands) showing up as one of the upcoming SNL guest hosts in an episode yet to hit the 2026 TV schedule? Maybe so if he’s on his P(ee)s and Qs. Fans can find past episodes streaming via Peacock subscription.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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