I Asked Dan Stevens If He Agrees The Terror: Devil In Silver Is Like Jaws In A Mental Hospital, And He Went Deeper Than I Expected
Is Mayor Vaughn running New Hyde Hospital?
Spoilers below for anyone who isn’t caught up with The Terror: Devil in Silver through its fourth episode via Shudder subscription, so be warned!
With Steven Spielberg seemingly tapping into his 1970s roots anew for the alien-centric Disclosure Day, the currently airing horror series The Terror: Devil in Silver is telling a story that (at least to me) has felt in several ways like Jaws set inside a mental hospital. Not merely from a “don’t show your monsters too early” perspective, but with the idea that the New Hyde psychiatric hospital is kind of a stand in for the island town of Amity.
Ahead of The Terror's long- awaited Season 3 premiere date, I spoke with star Dan Stevens, as well as co-showrunners Victor LaValle and Christopher Cantwell, about some of this show’s biggest literary and cinematic touchstones. Despite an all around lack of oceans and fins, I asked Stevens if he shared my take that Pepper and his fellow inmates have things in common with the residents and vacationers in Jaws, and he very much felt the same way, saying:
That whole quote would work magnificently as a public-rousing speech in a movie. Stevens could have legitimately convinced even Amity's most hardcore beachbodies to turn back and go home in the face of imminent sharp-toothed danger.
But to the point, The Devil in Silver does have its overarching antagonist entity in the same way Jaws has Bruce the shark, and both also have one or more human characters who count as "bad guys" for ignoring the horrors and/or allowing them to continue. Amity's Mayor Larry Vaughn matches up somewhat with Aasif Mandvi's Dr. Anand, in the sense that Anand continues to preach for New Hyde's success despite all the counter-evidence. Vaughn could also be John Benjamin Hickey's Dr. Walter, though that's a bit more complicated.
But while Jaws' shark can serve as a metaphor for any number of potential dangers, it absolutely fits for The Terror's third season as a larger-than-logic threat. But at least Quint knew what he was dealing with when he went on the hunt, the patients within New Hyde can't possibly conceive what happens behind the silver door. And yet they're still meant to stick around there without protest. Stevens continued:
When facing a seeming unknowable evil, it helps to have as many people in one's corner as can be, and Stevens notes that everyone at New Hyde is dealing with something terrible, and that the characters have to work through those personal issues if they want to have a shot at surviving Dr. Walter and the devil within. In his words:
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I guess it would be too much of a leap to just plainly consider everyone in Amity to be mentally unfit, so this analogy should probably somewhere.
Speaking with Victor LaValle, who wrote the novel that this season is based on, I asked how important it was to keep the focus on the realistic state of the hospital's struggles as more and more supernatural elements were introduced, and he said there wasn't ever another approach to it. In his words:
Having a personal connection to this story likely made this a difficult project to work through at times, though not so much due to the content itself as much as painful memories of the past, and knowing that the "system" really hasn't changed all that much over time.
LaValle also pointed out that Devil in Silver wasn't inspired solely by his more dour memories of certain medical facilities. The camaraderie and friendships between the patients were also influenced with the author's experiences, as were the empathetic staff members. As he put it:
Let's bounce back to fictional projects that had an impact on The Terror's third-season creation, thanks to co-showrunner Chris Cantwell. As much as Jaws may have been a foundational connection, the creators were also obviously drawn to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, to the point where Ken Kesey's classic novel was legitimately quoted and read through as a book club topic.
But in some cases, the impeptus was to buck horror and subgenre expectations rather than leaning into them. As Cantwell told me:
I had to give Cantwell credit for bringing up Brad Anderson's highly unnerving 2001 horror Session 9, since it doesn't get nearly enough widespread attention. (David Caruso as its star notwithstanding.) To his grander point, though, the co-showrunners successfully grounded New Hyde's staff to differentiate them completely from whatever is behind the silver door. CCH Pounder's Miss Chris isn't exactly Pepper's BFF in this situation, but she and her colleagues are also not needlessly hateful to those in their stead.
Hell, it doesn't even seem like Miss Chris, Dr. Badger, Dr. Anand or any of the on-hand caretakers are truly aware of the threat that they've been housing for so long, and do seem to genuinely think that Pepper and others are lying and/or exaggerating their horrific experiences. (Nurse Ratched would have just sent them all into the monster's room, single-file only.) Can ignorance truly be considered evil?
Perhaps in another setting, such as Jaws' Amity, where the ignorance is intentional and fed into. That's right, I brought it all back around to that 51-year-old LEGO-inspiring blockbuster. But I'll be banana-boating my way right back to shore for the next episode.
New episodes of The Terror: Devil in Silver debut Thursdays on Shudder and AMC+. Catch up with Season 1 streaming via Amazon Prime subscription, while Season 2 is on Shudder.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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