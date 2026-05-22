Why Michael Che Says He's Leaving SNL Every Season
"I always think I'm not coming back."
It feels like every year, there are reports and questions about Michael Che’s future on Saturday Night Live. While he and Colin Jost have said it’d be hard to say goodbye to SNL, Che also joked that he personally says he’s going to leave every year. So, it’s hard to get a read on if he’ll come back season after season. But he always returns. Why does this keep happening? Well, the long-time Weekend Update host explained his reasoning.
Thankfully, Mike Birbiglia also had this question, asking Che why there are always headlines about him not coming back for another season. Without hesitation, the comedian explained on the Working It Out podcast:
He went on to say that he thinks the outlets are getting this information directly from the source himself. However, the thing is, Che never leaves. In fact, he’s been on Saturday Night Live for 13 seasons as a full-time cast member. To put that in perspective, while Colin Jost is the longest-running Weekend Update host, Che is not that far behind him, with well over a decade behind the desk.
With that in mind, Birbiglia asked, “what the psychology” is behind the comedian saying he’s not going to return every year. In response, Michael Che started talking about his mother on Thanksgiving:
Now, you might be wondering how this anecdote ties back to SNL; trust me, I was too. Don’t worry, Che brought it all back around to his work on the show, saying:
He then joked that he needs people to “fight” for him to stay, which got Birbiglia laughing. After that, Che got real again about why he goes through this rollercoaster every year. Part of it comes down to just how exhausting and hard it is to work at Saturday Night Live, as he said:
He went on to reiterate how difficult the show is, saying it’s more “draining” than any standup he’s ever done. So, by the time they reach the end of a season, like they just did on the 2026 TV schedule, Che is left thinking:
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However, despite SNL being rough at times and really hard work, it’s great work. And during the summer, after a much-needed break, Che is usually reminded of all that, as he said:
He also said it’s exciting to welcome new cast members and hosts, and all that hype makes him want to return.
So, in short, it’s all a cycle. Now, we’re at the end of one, and I’ll be curious to see if Michael Che decides to stay or say goodbye. My guess is he’ll stick around for Season 52. However, SNL saw a big cast shakeup for Season 51, so anything can happen. However, I will say, if you see Michael Che say he’s going to leave, maybe take it with a grain of salt until the official cast list comes out.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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