Scooter Braun Finally Opened Up About His Girlfriend Sydney Sweeney (And Euphoria)

For quite some time, there were rumors that Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were dating. However, it’s been confirmed for a bit now, with the actress acknowledging the relationship and posting about her and Braun’s adventures at Stagecoach on social media. Now, the music mogul has opened up about his girlfriend, and he’s shared his thoughts on the new season of Euphoria.

This all came up as Scooter Braun was talking about finding self-worth on Second Thought with Suzy Weiss and the Free Press . He mentioned his relationship was one way he does that, and as a follow-up, he was asked how his relationship was going. In response, he said:

I’ve met an extraordinary woman, kind and generous and smart, and real and down to earth — and one of the biggest surprises ever. And there you go.

He was then asked how he met his partner, but he wouldn’t divulge the details, saying, “that’s personal.” So, to pivot, a question was posed about whether Braun is watching Season 3 of Euphoria as it airs on the 2026 TV schedule . He did answer that one, saying:

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I am catching it. I’m biased; I like it. I think there’s been an incredible performance by a certain actress.

Well, while he didn’t say Sydney Sweeney’s name, it’s certainly easy to put the pieces together.

Now, notably, Sweeney’s Euphoria storyline has been causing a stir online, and it has been slammed by OnlyFans models . However, there was a rumor going around that Braun had “absolutely no issue” with her “more provocative scenes.” These new comments confirm that it is true, as he noted that he thinks she’s doing “an incredible” job.

Overall, both Braun and Sweeney keep their relationship quite private, so these comments are a pretty big deal. Rumors about them dating started swirling in the middle of 2025 when they both attended Jeff Bezos’ wedding. Then, in the fall, the speculation really amped up as photos of them spending time together were published.

There were claims that it might have been a fling ; however, now they’ve been together for a while. And these newest comments highlight the fact that the music entrepreneur was surprised by this relationship.

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Back in April, Braun also attended the Season 3 premiere of Euphoria to support Sweeney, and he reposted her IG story (via Elle ) that featured a photo of them standing together like a couple.