Scooter Braun Finally Opened Up About His Girlfriend Sydney Sweeney (And Euphoria)
He shared some thoughts on his relationship.
For quite some time, there were rumors that Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were dating. However, it’s been confirmed for a bit now, with the actress acknowledging the relationship and posting about her and Braun’s adventures at Stagecoach on social media. Now, the music mogul has opened up about his girlfriend, and he’s shared his thoughts on the new season of Euphoria.
This all came up as Scooter Braun was talking about finding self-worth on Second Thought with Suzy Weiss and the Free Press. He mentioned his relationship was one way he does that, and as a follow-up, he was asked how his relationship was going. In response, he said:
He was then asked how he met his partner, but he wouldn’t divulge the details, saying, “that’s personal.” So, to pivot, a question was posed about whether Braun is watching Season 3 of Euphoria as it airs on the 2026 TV schedule. He did answer that one, saying:
Well, while he didn’t say Sydney Sweeney’s name, it’s certainly easy to put the pieces together.
Now, notably, Sweeney’s Euphoria storyline has been causing a stir online, and it has been slammed by OnlyFans models. However, there was a rumor going around that Braun had “absolutely no issue” with her “more provocative scenes.” These new comments confirm that it is true, as he noted that he thinks she’s doing “an incredible” job.
Overall, both Braun and Sweeney keep their relationship quite private, so these comments are a pretty big deal. Rumors about them dating started swirling in the middle of 2025 when they both attended Jeff Bezos’ wedding. Then, in the fall, the speculation really amped up as photos of them spending time together were published.
There were claims that it might have been a fling; however, now they’ve been together for a while. And these newest comments highlight the fact that the music entrepreneur was surprised by this relationship.
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Back in April, Braun also attended the Season 3 premiere of Euphoria to support Sweeney, and he reposted her IG story (via Elle) that featured a photo of them standing together like a couple.
So, overall, everything seems to be going well between Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun. And if you were questioning that, he just made that very clear as he complimented his girlfriend and gave a nice shoutout to her show that you can watch for yourself every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, either on HBO or with an HBO Max subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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