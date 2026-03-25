'If I Could Get Through The Chippendale Sketch, I Could Get Through Anything.' Kevin Nealon On Lorne Michaels Hating When SNL Stars Broke

The point of Saturday Night Live is to make people laugh, which is a problem if you’re a member of the cast of Saturday Night Live. While the performers are, by and large, superhuman in their ability to not break character on set, it’s been known to happen, and it's been said that it frustrates producer Lorne Michaels to no end.

SNL vet Kevin Nealon took to Twitter recently to bring up the not entirely uncommon practice of cast members of the show finding something so funny that they can't help but laugh. Nealon was proud to say that he “never” broke character on the show, because he felt it was what he needed to do for both the writers and Lorne Michaels, though there was perhaps one time when he was challenged. Nealon said…

I never broke character on SNL. I knew how much time the writers put into those scripts. You don’t want to be the one who throws it off. Lorne doesn’t like when the cast breaks. Even if the audience laughs, it doesn't work for the sketch. If I could get through the Chippendales sketch, I could get through anything.

The famous Chippendales Audition sketch took place in 1990 when Patrick Swayze was hosting the show. Nealon is a member of the team auditioning potential male strippers that include both Swayze and a shirtless Chris Farley, who goes absolutely wild in one of his most famous sketches.

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Chippendales Audition - SNL - YouTube Watch On

While Swayze and Farley are both excellent in the sketch, Nealon is playing the straight man. It’s a part that’s actually key to the whole sketch because his seriousness is part of what makes everything else so funny. Had Nealon actually broken character, it would have drastically changed everything about the sketch.

It’s unclear exactly what caused Nealon to bring this up, though it may have been the recent return of Ryan Gosling as host of Saturday Night Live. Gosling is famous for breaking character on the show and for making cast members do the same, and his most recent appearance during an episode that aired on the 2026 TV schedule was no exception.

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You can check out the famous Chippendals sketch, and several years of kevin Nealon's time hosting Weekend Update by watching classic Saturday Night Live, but only if you have a Peacock subscription.

That said, that recent appearance might actually throw some cold water on the idea that Lorne Michaels hates when people break character. The show included a sketch with Gosling that seemed specifically designed to get everybody laughing. It was quite successful. However, over the years, it's also been made known by many cast members that breaking is something they try really hard not to do.

Maybe Lorne Michaels really had a problem with breaking character once, but has changed his tune in recent years, or maybe it’s never been that big a deal. It's also possible that he does care a lot about it. However, in the grand scheme of things, the fact that it hasn’t happened more often in the shows over 51 years is a testament to the skill of some of the greatest comedians we’ve ever seen.