I Am Pumped For Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day, But I Had No Idea How Over-The-Top The First Reactions Would Be
The master is back, and he’s bringing aliens (and Emily Blunt) with him.
Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day is one of the most hotly anticipated entries on the 2026 movie schedule, and the early reactions are starting to pour in. Overall, it’s safe to say that critics so far are loving it. The film brings Spielberg back to the subject of aliens, something he’s proven over and over to be a master of with movies like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, War of the Worlds, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.
I’ve been excited about Disclosure Day since even before that first tease dropped and before the name had even been…disclosed. Now, reading these early reactions, my excitement level has jumped 10 fold. I’m especially pumped for the rave reviews Emily Blunt is getting for her performance in the movie, with some even saying she could be an awards contender. That’s pretty rare for a summer popcorn flick. We’re still more than two weeks away from the movie’s release, but Steven Weintraub from Collider has seen it and has this to say:
Weintraub then shouted out Blunt specifically:
Germain Lussier from Gizmondo also praised Blunt and called ithe film Spielberg’s best movie since one of my all-time favorites, Catch Me If You Can. Lussier tweeted:
Bill Bria has also seen the movie, and not only does he love Blunt’s performance in it, but he also praised the score by John Williams, because, of course, it’s also great! Williams is 94 years old, and it’s so wonderful that he is teaming up with Spielberg again after all the magic they’ve created over basically my entire life, going back to Jaws in 1975. Bria also gave a shout-out to another longtime Spielberg collaborator, David Koepp, who wrote Jurassic Park, saying:
Bria also added in another tweet:
Tessa Smith also heaped praise on Williams, while comparing the movie to The Twilight Zone, tweeting:
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Jim Hemphill at IndieWire also loved the movie, writing that Spielberg is still the best at what he does. Hemphill tweeted:
Echoing other critics, Drew Taylor from The Wrap, also singles out Blunt’s work in the movie, along with very high praise for the movie overall, writing:
What's known is that Disclosure Day centers on a whistleblower (played by Josh O'Connor), who finds himself in possession of major information that could change the course of mankind. Spielberg assembles a strong cast for this one, as O'Connor and Blunt are joined by Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, Eve Hewson and Wyatt Russell.
The final trailer also dropped today after the first, full one was released in March, so the hype machine is in full effect. But, based on these limited reactions so far, the hype is worth it. Will it live up to the claim that it’s the best Spielberg movie in decades? I sure hope so! I know I really can’t wait to see it now!
Check out Disclosure Day when it opens in theaters nationwide on June 12. In the meantime, revisit Steven Spielberg's other UFO-centric films or experience them for the first time.
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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