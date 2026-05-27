I Am Pumped For Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day, But I Had No Idea How Over-The-Top The First Reactions Would Be

Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day is one of the most hotly anticipated entries on the 2026 movie schedule, and the early reactions are starting to pour in. Overall, it’s safe to say that critics so far are loving it. The film brings Spielberg back to the subject of aliens, something he’s proven over and over to be a master of with movies like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, War of the Worlds, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

I’ve been excited about Disclosure Day since even before that first tease dropped and before the name had even been…disclosed. Now, reading these early reactions, my excitement level has jumped 10 fold. I’m especially pumped for the rave reviews Emily Blunt is getting for her performance in the movie, with some even saying she could be an awards contender. That’s pretty rare for a summer popcorn flick. We’re still more than two weeks away from the movie’s release, but Steven Weintraub from Collider has seen it and has this to say:

In a shock to absolutely no one, Steven Spielberg has delivered another towering home run with [Disclosure Day]. I could go on and on about what I loved, but I was lucky enough to see the movie knowing almost nothing, and I strongly recommend you do the same. Stop watching the trailers.

Weintraub then shouted out Blunt specifically:

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The one thing I will say: Emily Blunt is incredible. I know big summer movies aren’t usually the kinds of performances that get awards-season attention, but once people see what she does in this…

Germain Lussier from Gizmondo also praised Blunt and called ithe film Spielberg’s best movie since one of my all-time favorites, Catch Me If You Can. Lussier tweeted:

I loved [Disclosure Day]. A dense roller coaster ride blending chase film, love story, & mystery, all wrapped in sci-fi wonder. It's Spielberg's best film in 20 years, filled w/ all the magic that makes his films so special, plus an all-time character/performance by Emily Blunt.

Bill Bria has also seen the movie, and not only does he love Blunt’s performance in it, but he also praised the score by John Williams, because, of course, it’s also great! Williams is 94 years old, and it’s so wonderful that he is teaming up with Spielberg again after all the magic they’ve created over basically my entire life, going back to Jaws in 1975. Bria also gave a shout-out to another longtime Spielberg collaborator, David Koepp, who wrote Jurassic Park, saying:

[Disclosure Day] is the weirdest movie Spielberg’s ever made (complimentary). Breathtaking compositions, David Koepp’s X-FILES-meets-The Bible script is one big high-wire act, Emily Blunt’s most accomplished performance, John Williams’ best score in years. Riveting, moving stuff.

Bria also added in another tweet:

It’s just so invigorating and refreshing in this day and age to walk into a sci-fi thriller and have some idea of its topics and themes, but no clue where it’s going. I was hooked from minute one, and it never let go.

Tessa Smith also heaped praise on Williams, while comparing the movie to The Twilight Zone, tweeting:

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Disclosure Day is ABSOLUTELY PHENOMENAL! Truly something special. I was hanging onto every word, captivated by the story as it all played out. The score perfectly elevates every single scene. Part mystery, part Twlight Zone, something new entirely. I shed a tear at the end. WOW.

Jim Hemphill at IndieWire also loved the movie, writing that Spielberg is still the best at what he does. Hemphill tweeted:

DISCLOSURE DAY is top-tier Spielberg, as exhilarating as RAIDERS but with the emotional texture & increased ambition of his post-9/11 work. Right from the opening, Spielberg lays down the gauntlet and reminds you that he does this stuff better than anybody in the history of film.

Echoing other critics, Drew Taylor from The Wrap, also singles out Blunt’s work in the movie, along with very high praise for the movie overall, writing:

I can't remember the last time I loved a Spielberg movie as much as #DisclosureDay -- thrilling, funny, deeply emotional and impeccably acted (Emily Blunt, in particular, is astounding). Full of mystery and wonder, it proves that nobody does it quite like Spielberg. Just great.

What's known is that Disclosure Day centers on a whistleblower (played by Josh O'Connor), who finds himself in possession of major information that could change the course of mankind. Spielberg assembles a strong cast for this one, as O'Connor and Blunt are joined by Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, Eve Hewson and Wyatt Russell.

The final trailer also dropped today after the first, full one was released in March, so the hype machine is in full effect. But, based on these limited reactions so far, the hype is worth it. Will it live up to the claim that it’s the best Spielberg movie in decades? I sure hope so! I know I really can’t wait to see it now!

Check out Disclosure Day when it opens in theaters nationwide on June 12. In the meantime, revisit Steven Spielberg's other UFO-centric films or experience them for the first time.