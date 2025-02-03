Kenan Thompson Had A ‘Very Stressful’ SNL Audition, But I Love His Take On Why He’s Stayed With The Show So Long

Saturday Night Live is currently making the 2025 TV schedule all the more iconic with its historic Season 50, with Kenan Thompson celebrating his 22nd season as a featured cast member. Ahead of its 50th Anniversary live special, Peacock released the docu-series Beyond Saturday Night, which has allowed myriad SNL alums to reflect on their years in Studio 8H creating top-tier sketches like "More Cowbell." Thompson in particular has had a unique run on all-time great sketch series, and recently he recently opened up as to why he continues to stay at 30 Rock year after year.

It’s hard to imagine any current SNL legends ever being nervous in the famous Studio 8H, but Kenan Thompson seems especially exempt from such anxiety, having been a TV star for years before adulthood. While the Good Burger actor now feels very comfortable with his role at SNL, he told People there was a time when he felt out of his element, starting with a very stressful audition experience.

I don't remember the material, but I remember the emotions, the nerves. I remember being enamored by 30 Rock at first. It's a big building outside, small studio inside. I just didn't understand where I was because I'd never seen the behind-the-scenes much. … It was very surreal and very stressful because I had to do stand-up without being a stand-up. And luckily I made it into a situation where what I really do is good for the show, which is act. I just got lucky, but it was very stressful.

The Kenan and Kel actor has previously said he considers himself an actor above all else, which means he is written into sketches differently than many of his co-stars. The majority of SNL cast members are recruited from improv troupes like Groundlings and Second City, or invited to audition off the stand up circuit, and therefore have more studied experience in sketch comedy and improvisational techniques.

Despite him not having a traditional comic background, the SNL casting department clearly saw something really special in the Fat Albert actor, even through his self-proclaimed "disastrous" first season. Now he is a staple SNL professional, who has experienced many of the show’s most unpredictable viral moments, like “Beavis and Butt-Head,” and is even able to hold it together in situations when everyone else breaks character.

All that's needed to put this record-setting run into perspective is to realize that Kenan Thompson has been a part of SNL for nearly half of its 50 years on NBC. There is no one else like him in the history of the show, and no one else will likely come close to his streak. And based on the All That actor’s comments, he has no plans to leave, as long as they’ll keep asking him back.

It's crazy because most people do eight [seasons] max, you know what I mean? Or 12. But it's a one-of-a-kind place. It's the people in front and behind that embrace it, need it. So when they call me, what, am I not supposed to oblige the greatest job in the world? So it's just out of love. What a blessing it is to have steady employment.

I think it’s absolutely so sweet how much the Nickelodeon alum genuinely loves his job. If I were in his place, I'd never want to leave either. At this point, I don’t think SNL will ever let him go, so when Kenan Thompson leaves the cast, it will presumably have to be of his own accord.

The Kenan co-creator has said that the hardest part about being on the show for so long is all the bittersweet goodbyes when a writer or cast member leaves, but there is no doubt in my mind that his own exit will be the most heartbreaking goodbye in the history of the show.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thankfully, it doesn’t look like that day will come anytime soon, as Thompson says he still gets excited for every new season. And it looks like he'll continue to be reunited old buddies, considering how many more famous alumni are returning for the 50th Anniversary special that will stream for those with Peacock subscriptions. I’m excited to see how many more legendary SNL characters get brought out.

For the 40th Anniversary special, Will Ferrell reprised his role as Alex Trebek for a special edition of “Celebrity Jeopardy.” This time around, in honor of Kenan Thompson’s long-standing run, I think we should get an extended anniversary edition of “Celebrity Family Feud," with Thompson’s iconic Steve Harvey impersonation at the forefront.

So be sure to tune into NBC on February 16th to find out what surprises will be revealed in Studio 8H.