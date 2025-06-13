Amid Speculation About Who Will Leave SNL Before Season 51, Mikey Day Revealed His Plan

Saturday Night Live’s milestone 50th season came to an end last month, but fans will be able to look forward to even more laughs when Season 51 premieres later this year on the 2025 TV schedule. However, viewers are worried about Colin Jost’s future on the show, as well as a few other longtime fan-favorites. Surprisingly, though, no one has said goodbye yet. Now, as the speculation about who might leave continues during the show’s summer hiatus, Mikey Day revealed his plans.

Day started as a writer on SNL in 2013 before becoming a featured player in 2016 and a repertory player two seasons later. He is behind some viral sketches and characters, and even committed to the bit of ripping off his shirt during Weekend Update. Since he’s been on the show for over 10 years now, one would think that he’s starting to think about what’s next for him. Luckily, he shared some good news with Variety that fans will be happy about:

I want to work there for as long as I can. I want to work there until it’s sad.

Knowing that there is at least one cast member who is for sure sticking around for a little while longer is making me sigh a breath of relief, especially since Day is one of my favorites. Of course, his stance on his future could always change a year or two from now, but it seems like fans won’t have to worry about him leaving anytime soon.

His comments certainly feel welcome after longtime cast member Kenan Thompson shared some cryptic words about “change.” As SNL’s longest-tenured cast member with 22 seasons under his belt, Thompson has talked about wanting to do the show forever. However, he told Page Six that there could be “a lot of change next year.” What exactly that means is unknown, as he has also spoken about the emotional downside to being on SNL for so long. So, it's unclear what his plan is.

Saturday Night Live has been around for 50 seasons, and the show has seen a lot of cast exits over the years. Some seasons have more departures than others. It’s not surprising, as SNL has launched the careers of many, many comedians and is a rite of passage for them too. So, exits ahead of Season 51 are expected. However, thankfully, at least now we know Mikey Day will be back.

The cast for Season 51 should be confirmed later this summer ahead of the premiere, but it’s possible exits could be announced before then. While Day might be safe, there are a whole lot of people on the cast and no telling who is in or out, no matter how long they’ve been there. For now, all 50 seasons of SNL are streaming with a Peacock subscription.