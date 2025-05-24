Amid Speculation About SNL Cast Exits Ahead Of Season 51, Kenan Thompson Shared Some Cryptic Words About 'Change'

Saturday Night Live Season 50 is done amid the 2025 TV schedule, which means fans have a whole summer to get through before the show returns in the fall. During that hiatus, as is customary, it’s likely that behind-the-scenes changes will be made, especially in regard to casting. Such a prospect may be nerve-wracking for viewers who might be concerned about their favorite stars leaving the show. As fate would have it, there’s speculation surrounding the cast now, and Kenan Thompson has thoughts on “change” before Season 51.

Considering that Kenan Thompson is the longest tenured cast member in SNL history, he’s certainly been around the block and seen his share of cast changes. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s easy for the 22-season vet to see co-stars leave, though. During an interview with Page Six, Thompson addressed the conclusion of the long-running NBC sketch show’s anniversary season, calling it “bittersweet.” The funnyman also shared some cryptic comments in regard to what’s on the horizon for the series:

Especially this year where it feels like there’s maybe, possibly, a lot of change next year.

There’s not much to go off in the way of specifics, based on those ominous-sounding comments, though they may still be enough to make some fans worry just a little bit. Series executive producer Lorne Michaels has never been one to shy away from making cast changes, especially if something doesn’t seem to be working in his eyes. That obviously makes sense from a creative standpoint but, from the outside looking in, that sparks uncertainty regarding what SNL’s ensemble will look like from season to season.

Following the 50th season of Saturday Night Live (all of which is available to stream with a Peacock subscription), there have been rumors regarding potential cast exits. Speculation has truly swirled around Weekend Update anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost, who fans think are leaving. Rumors involving Jost particularly heated up after the comic made an appearance at Brown University, during which he revealed there are “unknowns” when it comes to his professional future. Simultaneously, cast member Bowen Yang has been fielding questions about his own stint at Studio 8H, though he’s yet to confirm or deny an exit, as of this writing.

Kenan Thompson’s been candid about the fact that the emotional downside to being on SNL for so long is that he’s seen so many stars come and go. During his more recent interview, he shared thoughts on the prospect of more colleagues possibly leaving the show:

You want everyone to stay forever, knowing that people may be making decisions this summer…it’s always like you want your kids to stay young.

As much speculation as there’s been about Saturday Night Live stars over the years, questions about Kenan Thompson’s tenure persist, given how long he’s been on the show. Thompson doesn’t seem so keen on leaving the fold, though, and the Emmy winner is still receiving praise from Andy Samberg, fellow series alums and more for his work. In Thompson’s estimation, the final “milestone” he would need to hit is simply status as a lifetime cast member.

It’s fair to say that nothing lasts forever, and Kenan Thompson’s comments suggest that, at the very least, there’s a firm chance that major change is headed to SNL. I’m curious as to how everything ultimately plays out and hopeful that should cast members leave, it’ll be in their best interest and/or in the best interest of making the show the best it can be.