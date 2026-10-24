As Law & Order: SVU Fans Ship Benson And Terry Bruno, I Agree With Kevin Kane’s Take

Warning! Slight spoilers ahead for Season 28, Episode 3, “Anonymity,” streaming now with a Peacock subscription.

Over the course of Law & Order: SVU’s 27-season run, Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson has had a few love interests. Of course, most notably, there’s her slow-burn relationship with her former partner, Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni). While Benson and Stabler will always be the SVU ship, it seems like fans are beginning to ship Benson with Kevin Kane’s Terry Bruno in Season 28 amid the 2026 TV schedule. Kane has since weighed in on that, and I think he has a reasonable take.

Kane joined the recurring cast of SVU in Season 24 and was upped to series regular for Season 26. Bruno has been a great addition to the team, and he’s been getting closer to everyone, including Benson. So much so that fans on social media have apparently been liking this pairing, and think it should go further than just a professional partnership. While speaking to Us Weekly, Kane admitted that he wasn’t aware of the shipping, but he knows there’s a bond between the two characters:

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I didn’t know that. There’s a connection with them that I think maybe people read into because she’s the only one that’s ever believed him. She’s the only one that said to him, ‘I believe you. I’m going to help you.'

Like many character on SVU, Bruno has been through a lot, mentally and physically. Thursday’s episode, “Anonymity,” saw Bruno overworking himself on a child abuse case to the point that Benson temporarily relieved him of his duties so he could rest. They had a vulnerable chat about the case and the toll of their work. Said chat probably helped fuel the flames of romance speculation, but Kane emphasizes that they truly relate when it comes to their work.

I, too, think this all just comes down to the characters being able to relate as law enforcement officers. And, after years of working together, Bruno's just trying to stay on Benson's good side. Kane added:

He helped her. She helped him solve the case that had been plaguing him. So there’s a connection there, and I think it leads through. And there’s been subtle things throughout the years where he’s trying to take care of her and pay her back.

It’s been great to see the kind of connection that Benson and Bruno have. And Thursday’s episode definitely solidified their partnership and the care that Benson has for her team. It’s understandable that fans would begin rooting for the two to get together, especially since it’s unknown if Benson and Stabler will ever actually act on their feelings for one another. That being said, Kane doesn’t know if Benson and Bruno’s relationship could go beyond the workplace, but is he opposed? The actor said:

Anybody should be so lucky, but that’s above my pay grade to figure that out. There would be a lot of love and a lot of bullets. Let me explain something. No one would say no [if offered].

Considering I'm someone who loves Bensler, I would hate to see Benson with anyone else, despite the fact that she and Stabler have the longest slow-burn of all time. However, Olivia certainly deserves to be happy, and it would be nice to see Noah have a steady father figure in his life. For now, though, it sounds like those hoping for something more between Benson and Bruno may have to wait a bit longer. Especially since Bruno will be on leave for who knows how long as he deals with the mental aftermath of looking through hours and hours of child abuse footage for his case.

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Also, any potential romance between Benson and Bruno may need to be put on pause anyways. That's because Christopher Meloni is set to return as Stabler the show's upcoming milestone 600th episode, and there's always the chance that his reunion with Benson could yield something big. Still, this could be an interesting love triangle if the writers choose to go in that direction. Fans will just have to tune into Law & Order: SVU on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC to see what happens.