Spoilers for the latest episode of Boston Blue, “Bloodlines” lie ahead.

Boston Blue Season 2 has been chugging right along amid the 2026 TV schedule, and viewers have been treated to some serious action and tense family drama. Mae Silver’s re-election (for Boston District Attorney) campaign, Sarah Silver’s impending marriage to Seth Yates and the reunion of Reagan brothers Danny and Jamie are among the highlights thus far. The season has also been eventful for Lena Silver and, based on the latest episode, I think she may end up in a messy storyline, which I’d prefer not to see.

Why I Think Boston Blue Is About To Shake Up Lena’s Personal Life In A Big Way

Sonequa Martin-Green’s Lena Silver has a busy career, and she also has an eventful personal life, which has been tackled again this season. One of the biggest plot points revolves around her relationship with Detective Brian Rodgers (Ryan Broussard). At the tail end of Season 1’s finale, Rogers was in a car accident (which fans learned in Season 2 was part of an orchestrated hit). While Lena and Brian rehabbed together following the former’s own gun injury, Rogers became restless due to not being cleared to work again.

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(Image credit: CBS)

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that the flowers came not from Rogers but from Lena’s other ex-boyfriend, Dr. Troy Underwood, who was introduced in Season 1. It was established that prior to the events of the show, Troy and Lena dated, with the latter putting her life on hold to support him during medical school. That made it quite painful for Lena when Troy cheated on her during his training. Lena seemed to be done with the doctor but, amid this newest episode, she accepted a dinner invitation from him in order to hear him out.

(Image credit: CBS)

So, with all of these plot threads in mind, my theory is that Lena and Troy will get closer and that Rogers will return to Boston after being assigned to a local DEA office. With that, Ms. Silver will find herself in the middle of a tense love triangle (and have to choose who she’ll want to bring to those Shabbat dinners). That’s the sense I’m getting, at least, but I’m hoping that’s not the case.

Why I Don’t Want To See Lena Involved In A Messy Romantic Subplot

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First off, love triangles – whether they’re featured in procedurals or not – have become incredibly ubiquitous and feel somewhat clichéd at this point. Given that, I would hope that Boston Blue’s writers can think of something more interesting to do when it comes to handling Lena’s love life. There are also more specific reasons why this specific triangle would be relatively odd.

It would be weird for Lena to legitimately re-enter a relationship with Troy due to how he hurt her. Yes, Lena is a rational person who can extend grace but, given her characterization, it just feels weird for her to even think about getting back with someone who wronged her in such a deep way. Plus, if faced with a decision between Troy and Brian, I just can’t see her not choosing the latter, as her issue with Rogers amounts to a lovers quarrel. So, if Rogers comes back and is ready to accept help, why choose Troy?

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Whatever the case, I’m getting the feeling that Lena’s romance journey will greatly differ from that of Danny and his partner, Maria Baez. Here’s hoping Silver gets a nuanced relationship story as Boston Blue’s second season continues. The show returns with a new episode on Friday, December 11 at 10 p.m. ET, and fans can stream it the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.