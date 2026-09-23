The Fan Responses After Christopher Meloni Was Spotted Back On Law & Order: SVU Have Me LOLing

Law & Order: SVU's 28th season will be debuting very soon on the 2026 TV schedule, but we still don't know much about what the Manhattan Special Victims Unit will be getting into. Luckily, it seems like there is one major storyline that has officially been confirmed. After much speculation, Christopher Meloni has been spotted back on set, and the fan responses have me literally laughing out loud.

Ever since Peacock canceled Law & Order: Organized Crime, fans have been hoping for Meloni's Elliot Stabler to make a comeback in some way, shape or form. Both Meloni and SVU showrunner Michele Fazekas have been cryptic about a potential return, and just recently, Meloni refused to outright answer if he’d be coming back. This past Tuesday, though Mariska Hargitay posted a photo to Instagram of her pointing to someone who wasn't facing the camera, and he looked a lot like Meloni from behind:

A post shared by Mariska (@therealmariskahargitay) A photo posted by on

I love that even though he’s turned away, it’s blatantly obvious that the guy is Meloni. While it's a small tease, I'm still so excited to have the confirmation. Like many, I hoped that Organized Crime wouldn’t be the last we saw of Stabler. While no details have been shared about how Fazekas is utilizing Stabler within the story, it's just comforting to know he's back. What I love even more, though, are the fan responses, and I can’t stop laughing at some of the guesses people had:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Mr. Clean? 😂 - nae_reon

Those lucious locks must belong to Brooke Shields - emilynicolekelly

Aye ask him his hair care routine cause he looking clean and super duper shiny up top! - tayor_jordannnn

Congratulations on breaking the internet on a random Tuesday in September🫶🏻 you know what you’re doing queen😜 - heather_corcoran

Additionally, plenty of people were pointing out that “mom and dad” were back together, and it definitely feels like it’s been too long since we’ve seen Olivia Benson and Stabler reunited. Still, I’m hopeful Elliot is being brought back in an entertaining way.

Thankfully, Hargitay also didn't leave fans in suspense for too long. (And, no, it's not Mr. Clean.) Obviously, said mystery man was revealed to indeed be Christopher Meloni, as Hargitay posted a different picture to Instagram. That picture time showed the actress and her longtime friend and colleague smiling for a selfie:

A post shared by Mariska (@therealmariskahargitay) A photo posted by on

Based on Hargitay’s caption, Meloni will be brought in for the big 600th episode. (And wow, it's wild for me to think SVU will celebrate 600 episodes in the upcoming season.) It only makes sense to bring in Benson’s original partner for the unprecedented milestone installment, and it makes me wonder just how big the producers are really going for it.

If anything, Stabler's return means some more scenes with Benson, and that is all I’ll be looking forward to. Their slow-burn relationship has been ongoing since 1999, and I'm ready for a definitive answer to the "will they or won't they" question.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hopefully, more details about Chris Meloni’s return and Law & Order: SVU’s 600th episode will be revealed in the coming weeks. Season 28 premieres on Thursday, October 8 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.