Mariska Hargitay Photobombed A Real Couple’s Wedding Photos, And I Hope They’re Law & Order Fans

As at stands, Law & Order: SVU are gearing up for Season 28 to make its debut as part of the 2026 TV schedule. That means, we’ll soon be seeing more of Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson on our screens (which definitely isn’t a bad thing). Hargitay has, of course, been filming the long-running procedural as of late on the streets of New York and, with that, she recently had the opportunity to (playfully) photobomb a couple’s wedding pics. It’s a sweet moment, and I’m really hoping the newlyweds are fans of Hargitay and SVU.

It’s not uncommon for people to run into Hargitay or any of her co-stars, considering SVU films in different areas of the Big Apple. The Emmy winner herself has occasionally spoken about some of the encounters she’s had with fans and vice versa. However, this latest encounter, I have to say, is very special. While taking a break from filming the show on location, Hargitay cheekily ran up to a pair of newly married people and posed with them as their photo was taken. Check out the sweet moment in this Instagram post:

Just imagine you’ve just been hitched and you’re just casually taking photos with your significant other, the star who plays Benson shows up to help celebrate your special day. I’d certainly be shocked if that happened to me, though I’d find it to be a relatively pleasant surprise. When it comes to this sweet clip, I only wish it provided a bit more in terms of the couple’s reaction. I’d love to know whether or not they’re fans of Hargitay and her show and, if they are, that would just be the icing on the cake for this wholesome encounter.

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While we can’t verify any kind of L&O fandom on the couple’s part, it’s not far-fetched to wonder whether they’re fans of Hargitay. The veteran actress has built quite a following over the last several decades, and that’s in great part due to her stellar performance as Benson. On that note, her social media presence is quite solid as well, as fans tend to flood the comments whenever she posts about the series. Anyone who needs evidence of that should read the reactions to her recent posts about Christopher Meloni, who plays Elliot Stabler.

Mariska Hargitay may be hard at work filming SVU’s new season now but, over the last few months, she’s had the opportunity to take part in some other activities and endeavors. In June, Hargitay cheered on the New York Knicks ahead of their NBA Finals win, and she also attended the championship parade with her son, August. Hargitay also made her Broadway debut when she played the lead role in Every Brilliant Thing. And did I mention she also hosted the Emmys this year?

I’m glad the My Mom Jayne director was able to do so much over the summer, but I’m also happy to know she’s back to her Law & Order work. Season 28 is going to be big for SVU, especially considering that it’ll include the show’s 600th episode, which is set to air in November. Details on the milestone installment are scant but, at the very least, it’s looking like fans will see the return of the aforementioned Meloni (who initially played coy over his involvement).

My hope is that production progresses smoothly for Mariska Hargitay and co., and I’d also love it if more sweet moments – like the encounter with the newlyweds – were to happen amid filming as well. So congratulations to the happy couple and, if they’d like, they can tune into Law & Order: SVU’s season premiere when it airs on October 8 at 9 p.m. ET, with the episode streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.