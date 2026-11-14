Benson And Stabler’s SVU Reunion Stressed Me Out. Now I’m Wondering When We’ll See Christopher Meloni Again

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Law & Order: SVU’s 600th episode, “Obedience,” streaming now with a Peacock subscription.

Law & Order: SVU’s reign on television continues, as the 2026 TV schedule plays host to its 28th season. This past week, the series officially celebrated its 600th episode, and that is certainly a rare feat. Unsurprisingly, SVU went all out with the milestone episode by reuniting Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler once again. Their reunion stressed me out, and I’m wondering when we’ll see Christopher Meloni again, especially after hearing comments from the showrunner.

In the episode, “Obedience,” Benson has to wrangle in Stabler after one of their first cases from nearly 30 years ago comes back to the surface. It proves to be a difficult situation for the pair, and not because of the nature of the case itself. Apparently, Bensler’s relationship is a bit tense, as up to that point, Benson hadn’t heard from Stabler since Cragen’s memorial at the beginning of SVU Season 27. They had some tough conversations about who they were back in the day and who they are now, and the dynamics between the two are quite surreal.

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Showrunner Michele Fazekas recently told TVLine that a lot was said between the fan-favorite duo that needed to happen, even if may lead them on a path that fans aren’t going to like. Fazekas explained:

I actually think this was a cathartic episode for them and that they got to say things that have been lingering that, had they not said it, it wouldn’t have been real. It wouldn’t have been authentic. I love when two people who obviously love each other can hash out their issues like that. It has to happen.

Since the very beginning of SVU, fans have been rooting for Benson and Stabler to become a couple. There have been a few times where it seemed like it could happen, and they have opened up about their feelings for one another. However, based on their reunion in the 600th episode, it was like they were heading in a completely different direction relationship-wise.

Even though Bensler was able to solve the case together, their partnership felt somewhat cold, and I wanted more than anything for them to make up and be best friends again. That being said, Fazekas defended the decision, and I can admittedly see why:

Because I do think they end in a lovely place. But listen: I find, when you’re writing anything, people getting along the whole time is fine. But it’s not drama. And it’s not real.

As someone who has been rooting for Bensler for years, I was sad to see how little they’ve been talking, with Stabler basically staying off the grid for months. But of course, friends, even longtime partners, drift apart, and while it’s definitely not what I would have wanted, it’s understandable that Fazekas would want this for them. Besides, fans can look at it as just another obstacle. Of course, there's also the question as to whether Stabler will back back on SVU again this season, and Fazekas said this on that subject:

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No, not this season... We’ve told that story. [Stabler] has got his assignment, which is to go work on some stuff. And I think he will.

After closing the case, Benson and Stabler parted ways, with Stabler heading on a trip to Arizona. Stabler did ask Benson to come with, but she couldn’t, noting she has her son, Noah, and wouldn’t be able to leave. They ended on relatively respectful terms after airing some things out, and they seem to be in a good place now. Even though we won’t be seeing Stabler again this season, I have hope that we will see him again sometime down the road. I truly believe another Benson and Stabler reunion is a given, I just don't know how long we'll have to wait.

Even if we don’t see Christopher Meloni again on SVU for a while, fans will still be able to look forward to seeing him on the small screen. After wrapping the first season of The Land earlier this year, Hulu announced that the upcoming NFL drama will premiere on February 17, 2027. So that’s definitely a plus. For now, SVU returns for its fall finale on December 3. Catch up on recent episodes now by heading to Peacock.