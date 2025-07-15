2025 Emmy Award Nominations Live Blog: I'm Reacting To All The Surprises, Snubs And My Favorite Shows Getting Honored

It’s once again time to look back at everything we’ve watched so far on the 2025 TV schedule and beyond in order to celebrate and honor the very best that broadcast, cable and streaming platforms have to offer. Or, you know, whatever shows everyone in the TV Academy voted for, even if they don’t square up exactly with audience expectations. That’s right, it’s Emmys time for the 77th year, and I’m live-blogging all the nominations being announced for the upcoming awards ceremony.

What We Do In the Shadows’ Harvey Guillén and Running Point’s Brenda Song are set to announce all of this year’s major Emmy Award nominations, so I’ll be marking down all the categories and honorees as they come in, with a smattering of caffeine-fueled reactions and commentary on those whose names were (and weren’t) called out. So without further ado, let's jump into what we've learned so far.

77th Emmy Awards Quick Facts