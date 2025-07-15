2025 Emmy Award Nominations Live Blog: I'm Reacting To All The Surprises, Snubs And My Favorite Shows Getting Honored
Another big year for TV.
It’s once again time to look back at everything we’ve watched so far on the 2025 TV schedule and beyond in order to celebrate and honor the very best that broadcast, cable and streaming platforms have to offer. Or, you know, whatever shows everyone in the TV Academy voted for, even if they don’t square up exactly with audience expectations. That’s right, it’s Emmys time for the 77th year, and I’m live-blogging all the nominations being announced for the upcoming awards ceremony.
What We Do In the Shadows’ Harvey Guillén and Running Point’s Brenda Song are set to announce all of this year’s major Emmy Award nominations, so I’ll be marking down all the categories and honorees as they come in, with a smattering of caffeine-fueled reactions and commentary on those whose names were (and weren’t) called out. So without further ado, let's jump into what we've learned so far.
77th Emmy Awards Quick Facts
- Network: CBS
- Air Date: Sunday, September 14
- Air Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
- Host: Comedian Nate Bargatze
Additional Limited Series & TV Movie Nominations
I'm not sure if it's just me, or if everyone else also always believes that the prior year's Emmy nominations were spread out and timed better. With zero supporting performer categories being addressed in the live announcement, I'm going to run through those as well for the major categories.
Outstanding TV Movie
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- The Gorge
- Mountainhead
- Nonnas
- Rebel Ridge
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
- Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”
- Ruth Negga “Presumed Innocent”
- Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”
- Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
- Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”
- Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
- Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
- Bill Camp “Presumed Innocent”
- Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”
- Rob Delaney, “Dying for Sex”
- Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”
- Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”
Outstanding Drama Series
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama
- Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
- Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama
- Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
- Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
- Britt Lower, “Severance”
- Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy
- Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
- Seth Rogen, “The Studio”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy
- Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”
- Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Outstanding Limited Series
- Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
PREDICTION: Adolescence
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
- Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
- Meaghann Fahy “Sirens”
- Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”
- Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
- Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”
PREDICTION: Michelle Williams
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
- Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”
- Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”
- Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent"
- Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”
- Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
It's Go Time
Big props to Chairman Cris Abrego for kicking things off. He gets my nomination for whatever this would be nominated for.
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The dwindling number of talk shows makes this category a bit less competitive than others. Or more competitive, I guess, for those in the running. Should Jimmy Fallon take it personally that he didnt' get nominated here?
PREDICTION: The Daily Show, which has won the past two years of the "post-John Oliver winning every year" era
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
The first of the surprise pair of early nominations is for Reality TV competitions. It's a category that was dominated for years by The Amazing Race, but with Drag Race and Traitors taking the prizes in recent years. Hard to deny the popularity of Alan Cumming's streaming hit, though.
PREDICTION: The Traitors
