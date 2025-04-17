Law And Order’s SVU Crossover And Organized Crime Season 5 Premiere Watchalong: I’m Talking Mariska Hargitay Joining Maura Tierney And Stabler Finally Returning - Live Blog
Join the ride of NBC's big night of Law & Order action!
Spoilers ahead for NBC’s massive night of Law & Order franchise action on April 17, starting with Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU crossing over followed by Law & Order: Organized Crime’s Season 5 premiere. Episodes will be available streaming with a Peacock subscription.
Law & Order Thursdays were a staple of NBC’s primetime lineup for several years before Law & Order: Organized Crime switched to becoming a streaming original on Peacock, and multiple seasons passed between crossover events. Well, the network planned something big for April 17, with a huge murder case that needs an episode of Law & Order and an episode of SVU and then the Season 5 premiere of Organized Crime bringing Christopher Meloni and Co. back to primetime for one night only.
This will be a one-off event night in the 2025 TV schedule, as fans can’t expect two-part crossovers every week and the rest of Organized Crime Season 5 will exclusively stream on Peacock, so join me as I watch along for all three episodes of this special Law & Order Thursday on NBC!
Note that entries will appear from Most Recent to Oldest as the episode is still airing live, and the order will flip from Oldest to Most Recent once the watchalong has concluded.
The Hype Is Real
Not only is tonight’s two-parter the first crossover between Law & Order and SVU in several years, but many cast members weren’t even around for that previous bloody event (which also included Organized Crime). While any case that needs all hands on deck from the detectives and ADAs of both shows is bound to be intense, a look behind the scenes proves that Reid Scott wasn’t kidding about the cast members having fun mingling:
A post shared by Law & Order (@nbclawandorder)
A photo posted by on
Since Organized Crime isn’t set to be part of the crossover – although one promo suggests that Christopher Meloni might get a cameo on SVU if we’re lucky – the cast is missing from any crossover BTS pics. That said, another couple of photos prove that the Stabler brothers seem to get along swimmingly in real life!
A post shared by Law & Order (@nbclawandorder)
A photo posted by on
Dean Norris spoke to CinemaBlend about Organized Crime getting “more realistic” with its violence, so I’m guessing we won’t see Elliot and Randall looking quite as happy as Norris and Meloni do in these pics, so let’s enjoy the smiles while we have them!
'It Didn't Really Hit Me:' Pete Davidson Got Candid About The Moment He Realized Being On SNL Was A Very Big Deal (And Why He Didn't Grasp It Earlier)
The Best Episodes From 32 Great Anthology TV Shows