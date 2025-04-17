Law And Order’s SVU Crossover And Organized Crime Season 5 Premiere Watchalong: I’m Talking Mariska Hargitay Joining Maura Tierney And Stabler Finally Returning - Live Blog

Spoilers ahead for NBC’s massive night of Law & Order franchise action on April 17, starting with Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU crossing over followed by Law & Order: Organized Crime’s Season 5 premiere. Episodes will be available streaming with a Peacock subscription .

Law & Order Thursdays were a staple of NBC’s primetime lineup for several years before Law & Order: Organized Crime switched to becoming a streaming original on Peacock, and multiple seasons passed between crossover events. Well, the network planned something big for April 17, with a huge murder case that needs an episode of Law & Order and an episode of SVU and then the Season 5 premiere of Organized Crime bringing Christopher Meloni and Co. back to primetime for one night only.

This will be a one-off event night in the 2025 TV schedule , as fans can’t expect two-part crossovers every week and the rest of Organized Crime Season 5 will exclusively stream on Peacock, so join me as I watch along for all three episodes of this special Law & Order Thursday on NBC!

Note that entries will appear from Most Recent to Oldest as the episode is still airing live, and the order will flip from Oldest to Most Recent once the watchalong has concluded.