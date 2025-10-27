IT: Welcome To Derry Premiere Live Blog: I'm Reacting To Leroy Hanlon's Arrival, Horrifying New Monsters And Those Shocking Deaths

Refresh

IT: Welcome To Derry Live Blog Starts Here Not to steal from the name of this show, but welcome one and all to this live blog, which is being written from an undisclosed location adjacent to Derry that is unaffected by its deep-rooted horrors. At least that's what my sink pipes are telling me, and I'm inclined to believe them. The episode is about to kick off, so here's a quick poll to chime in on before (or while) watching.

A Musical Opening And Special Message Good news for fans, as Episode 2 of the show will begin streaming early, on Halloween night, instead of two days later. IT: Welcome to Derry is starting off exactly like any horror fan might have suspected….with The…Music…Man? And a kid with a pacifier who didn’t pay for his ticked. So far, all boxes checked. Here we meet Amanda Christine’s Ronnie Grogan and Stephen Rider as her father Hank Grogan, and it already looks like Ronnie is one of the good guys, as it were. I guess unless this kid is constantly sneaking in and making everyone’s life a living hell. (Image credit: HBO Max) Look! It’s the titular sign! That doesn’t happen nearly as often as titular lines, especially when Paul Bunyan references are included.

Matty's Nightmare Car Ride Hitchhiking in Derry should be avoided at all costs. I definitely don’t think this family is the one this kid should have jumped into a car with. The son shows up wonky-eyed in one of the trailers, which doesn’t bode well for Matty. (Image credit: hbo max) Okay, that didn’t take long to jump from uncomfortable to demented. I’m already not a big fan of liver, but I’ll use this sequence to further justify why I don’t wanna eat it. I also don’t want to watch any spelling bees after this S-H-I-T-S-H-O-W. Shitshow. Nope nope. Vasectemy, strangulation and plenty of other terrifying words to hear a family use so casually during an impossible car ride. If there was ever a time to justify accidentally knocking a pregnant woman in the stomach, it's when that stomach houses a fucking demon-beast like the flying monstrosity that pushes itself out of the woman's presumably gnarly womb. (Image credit: HBO Max) I mean, WTF was that thing? And where can I buy a toy version?

Leroy Hanlon Arrives At The Military Base Seemingly not a whole lot of blatant exposition set up in this seen, though I'm very interested to hear what Chris Chalk's Dick Halloran knows. He's the driver who doesn't say anything.

High School Sucks, And Derry High Is No Exception (Image credit: HBO) This spectacled gal is giving Yellowjackets' Misty, which already makes me want to distrust her, but maybe that's unfair. This kid Teddy's hair is out of this world, which makes me want to trust him more, but maybe THAT's unfair. Loving the Burt the Turtle references and that one kid's nutty conspiracy theories seemingly tapping into IT's extraterrestrial origins, though I'm not loving the pickle jar-related bullying on display.

IT: Welcome To Derry Identifies Its First Obvious Racist (Image credit: HBO) As Hanlon and Russo are being introduced to other soldiers, the one dude named Masters (nothing on the nose there) is the one who refuses to give his Black superior a salute, saying: “I’ll get you next time, brother." I certainly hope he gets his in whatever way.

Teddy's Sci-Fi Room (Image credit: HBO Max) Despite the potential for boobs happening at the neighbor's house, my attention is more on all the details in Teddy's room, such as the Creature from the Black Lagoon poster, which is an obvious reference to one of IT's forms in the novel. But there are also UFOs and other evidence of sci-fi fandom all over the place. Way too decorated for a kid's room in the '60s, but still cool. More signs that alien storytelling is coming, perhaps.

Lilly's Horrifying Tragedy And Voices In The Pipes (Image credit: HBO Max) Here we get a flashback to Lilly sharing her deep trauma with Matty, the reason for the pickle jars in her locker: her father was killed in a most horrific fashion by being completely dismantled after falling into a piece of machinery. Which, in hindsight, makes the school bullies' actions COMPLETELY FUCKED UP BEYOND BELIEF. Those responsible should be forced to eat nothing but defective pickles for the rest of their lives. Also, WTF is wrong with Matty for thinking Lilly's vulnerability was the key time to lean in for a smooch? Kids are dumb. Back at home, Lilly thinks she hears Matty's voice in her pipes, but he says he isn't being allowed to leave. But was that REALLY Matty, or just one of IT's traps?

Sometimes Girls Fart, Okay (Image credit: HBO Max) The current all-star in this episode is the girl who clearly farted and then tried to deny it with: "It wasn't me." Keep living your dreams, gal.

The Reason Why Leroy Hanlon Was Brought To Derry (Image credit: HBO) James Remar's General Shaw delivered some much needed insight during his convo with Leroy, cluing audiences into the latter's injuries suffered during Korea after showing some fearless behavior. It's clear they want to use him as a weapon, but how, and against what exactly? IT? Props to this line attributed to Hanlon's father, who will no doubt be introduced during Season 2 if it happens: "’There's nothing wrong with this county that can't be fixed by what's right with this country.’ I aim to prove him right, sir.” Stitch that first part on a pillow.

The Uris Family Should Probably Leave Derry, Or At Least Get New Lamps Teddy Uris, whose connection to IT's Stan Uris isn't fully explained at this point, gets chastised by his loved ones for inquiring about a potential kidnapping situation. Instead of looking for extra information about why he might be asking such questions, Teddy's father instantly brings up atrocities that their family experienced during World War II. (It always goes back to Nazis.) It's too bad part of the dad's story included lamp shades made out of people's faces, because that's clearly the bit that stuck itself inside Teddy's brain for IT to latch onto and exploit in the most horrifying way. (Image credit: HBO Max) Fuck Teddy's brother for reacting only with this careless line: "I can't believe we're related." I hope that kid's face gets turned into ottoman upholstery. Good on Teddy for reading Batman comics, though.

Leroy Hanlon Gets Assaulted By Masked Men (Image credit: HBO Max) As Hanlon is waiting to drift off to dreamland, several masked men break into his room and attack him, demanding specs and info about the B-52 bomber that General Shaw talked to Hanlon about earlier. Our protagonist doesn't flinch while being held at gunshot, and a larger brawl ensues when Russo interferes. Russo's hair thankfully made it through the encounter without a fatality. But who were those guys? Pretty sure they would have been far more violent if they really wanted to kill him.

The Kids Team Up For The Worst Theater Visit Ever Nothing beats this kind of kid logic employed after the group of young protagonists made it into the Capitol theater. "Isn't this breaking and entering?"

"We didn't break anything. It's just entering." This screening isn't for shits and giggles, though, as they're there to see if The Music Man can give them a sign of what happened to Matty, whose disappearance occurred after Phil and Teddy bailed on going to Matty's birthday party. That kid's life is the epitome of a Stephen King ruffian's existence. Astoundingly enough, their plan works, and they actually DO see Matty inside the movie, along with the "family" that abducted him. Of course, it's not a kid at all, but IT, which goes back into "giant fucking mutant baby" form, coming out of the screen and wreaking havoc on the young characters. Shockingly enough, some of them actually die, despite the marketing making it seem like they'd be around for a while. It looks like Teddy, Phil, and Phil's little sister Suzie were all goners, although we don't actually see any of them completely lifeless, so they may just be taken to the standpipe to exist in a zombified state. Only Lilly and Ronnie made it out intact, if perhaps deeply disturbed by everything that went down. (Image credit: HBO Max) I have to give it to Clara Stack for how convincing her performance was during this entire sequence. She truly gave Heather Langenkamp vibes from A Nightmare on Elm Street, and I hope the show doesn't kill her off early as well. Her screams from the theater floor, as well as the final shot where she's still holding Suzie's arm: spectacularly piercing and golden.