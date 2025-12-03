IT: Welcome To Derry's Most Upsetting Scene (So Far) Has Nothing To Do With Pennywise

Spoilers ahead for the sixth episode of IT: Welcome to Derry "In the Name of the Father".

Andy Muschietti's pair of IT movies are some of the best horror movies in recent history, so I was all in when Welcome to Derry premiered on HBO (and streaming with an HBO Max subscription). I've been recommending Welcome to Derry to everyone, especially after the first episode surprisingly killed off all those kids. The sixth episode ended up upsetting me the most, and it's not even thanks to the terrifying nature of Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise the Clown.

Welcome to Derry Episode 6 had plenty of easter eggs, as well as some truly creepy sequences. But it was "In the Name of the Father"'s cliffhanger ending that ended up making my heart drop. And I'm legit scared for how Episode 7 will begin this coming Sunday.

The Racist Mob's Forthcoming Attack On The Black Spot Is Making Me Sick

As we learned throughout Welcome to Derry and the IT movies, Pennywise's presence every 30 years ends up affecting the town as a whole. We've watched as people have gotten more violent, especially related to Hank being a suspect in the death of the three kids from Episode 1. And it looks like the humans of the town might be the primary antagonist of the next episode.

In the sixth episode, we watched as an armed gang of Derry residents took it upon themselves to locate Hank and bring him to "justice". Unfortunately, they were tipped off to the location of The Black Spot, where Charlotte had hidden the fugitive until she could get him out of town. The episode ended with that mob wearing clown masks closing in on the place, and I have a feeling things are going to get very violent for everyone inside.

The Welcome To Derry theme song seemingly teased this moment happening, as we see a brutal gunfight erupting in town. But the fact that this all-white mob is seemingly going to murder the Black residents of the town who are just trying to enjoy themselves is super upsetting. Racism is very much in the backdrop of the show since it's set in the '60s, but I'm lowkey dreading watching the Black ensemble seemingly face racist violence. I'd honestly rather see them ripped apart by Pennywise instead.

While I originally complained about Welcome to Derry not premiering earlier in October, I've been thoroughly enjoying the series so far. The race-driven conflict has been building for a few episodes, but seeing those two innocent Black folks approached by masked men with guns at the end of Episode 6 was super upsetting. And I have to assume that things are only going to get worse when we pick up on Episode 7 this coming Sunday.

All will be revealed when IT: Welcome to Derry returns for another episode on Sunday as part of the 2025 TV schedule. There are only two episodes left, so it definitely feels like no one is safe at this point. I'm just bracing myself for how Episode 7 will pick up after the last cliffhanger.