The Rings Of Power Season 3 Wrapped, And There’s A Sweet Celebration Video
We're one big step closer to returning to Middle-earth.
One of my favorite shows of 2024 was The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and ever since that incredible Season 2 finale, I’ve been anticipating our return to Middle-earth. Now, we’re one massive step closer to Season 3 of Rings of Power, as it recently wrapped production! So, to celebrate that news, the series posted a sweet BTS video from the sets of this Lord of the Rings prequel.
Considering how expansive The Rings of Power world is, it’s always fun to get a peek behind the curtain at all the sets, costumes and actors who make this fantasy series possible. So, to tell everyone that Season 3 has officially wrapped, TROP posted an amazing video from the studio that features a lot of the cast talking about why they’re so excited about what’s to come. Take a look:
First of all, the video starts with Rings of Power's newest addition, Jamie Campbell Bower – who you likely know as Vecna on Stranger Things – welcoming viewers to the studios where this Lord of the Rings show is filmed. According to Deadline, the actor is reportedly playing a “handsome high-born knight,” and he’s one of the biggest additions to Season 3. So, seeing him in this video made me incredibly happy.
After his little intro, Owain Arthur can be spotted in full Durin-mode as he walks onto the set. Considering Season 2 left off with the dwarves being in a state of distress as the battle for the throne begins, I was also stoked to catch a glimpse of the actor on set.
Charlie Vickers and Morfydd Clark, who play Sauron and Galadriel, respectively, shared their gratitude for being back as well. After Sauron and Galadriel’s epic fight last season, I’m particularly looking forward to finding out how their fraught relationship continues to challenge them as the big bad keeps on his quest for power and the elf works against him.
Also, don’t think I didn’t clock that quick peek of Daniel Weyman as Gandalf. In Season 2, the wizard finally figured out his name, and now, we’ll get to see the Gandalf in action!
All around, this video gave us a lot to think about and hyperfixate on. From the details of the sets and the costumes, to the looks we got of actors working and behind the scenes, there was a lot packed into this wrap video that I’ll keep thinking about as we wait for Season 3.
Hopefully, that wait won’t be too long. I’m optimistic that the show’s junior season could premiere on the 2026 TV schedule, seeing as Seasons 1 and 2 premiered in 2022 and 2024, respectively. Plus, knowing that they’re wrapped means we’re one more massive step closer to returning to Middle-earth with an Amazon Prime subscription.
