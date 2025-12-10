Rumor About Doctor Strange's Avengers: Doomsday Role Offers Connection To Multiverse Of Madness (And I Hope It's Legit)

We’re just about a year away from the release of Avengers: Doomsday, and beyond the fact that Doctor Doom, as played by Robert Downey Jr, will be the film’s main antagonist, we know very little about what the film will be about or what various characters will be doing. However, a new rumor is indicating how Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will fit into the story. I, for one, hope it’s true, as it means the return of a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness character that we need to see again.

Doctor Strange’s Doomsday Status Has Been Unclear

Exactly how, or even if, Doctor Strange would appear in Avengers: Doomsday has been a topic of some confusion. Initially, when asked, Benedict Cumberbatch stated he wouldn’t be in the new film, before going back on that and claiming that yes, he would be in Doomsday after all. However, when the big Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal took place, Cumberbatch’s name wasn’t included.

While we know there will still be some surprises in the cast, not including Cumberbatch when he’s already said he would be in the film seems like an odd “surprise.” Now, a new rumor from The Cosmic Circus states that yes, Strange will be in the movie, and he’s bringing a friend.

Doctor Strange Could Appear In Doomsday Alongside Clea

The last we saw of Doctor Strange, in the mid-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, he was approached by a woman who insisted on his help in sealing the multiversal incursion he had created. She then tore a hole in reality for the two of them to jump through.

The character was played by Charlize Theron, and while her name was never given, the credits confirmed that she was playing Clea, a popular companion of Doctor Strange in the comics. The rumor claims that when we meet Doctor Strange again in Avengers: Doomsday, he will still be working with Clea, investigating incursions and attempting to repair them in order to keep the multiverse from collapsing.

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

While we have to take any rumor with a grain of salt, I’m certainly hopeful this one turns out to be on the level. While many comic fans were excited to see Clea on screen, I was mostly excited to see Charlize Theron join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and I would love to see more of her in the new Avengers movie.

Even if this information is accurate, it’s still unclear how big a role Doctor Strange or Clea would have in Avengers: Doomsday. There are expectations that the first trailer for the film will be hitting soon, likely attached to the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash next week. Perhaps that will give us some of the answers we’re waiting on.