The Last Of Us Season 2 Episode 3 Live Blog: I'm Talking The Aftermath Of Joel's Tragedy, Ellie's Recovery And More

Refresh

The Fateful City Councel Meeting I love Jesse's advice to Ellie to write down her thoughts before pleading her case in front of Tommy, Maria and others, and I can only hope that his advice carries on well beyond this experience. Once Ellie learns to react wisely, instead of angrily, she'll likely avoid more danger than she'll attract. Weirdly enough, it's Ellie's would-be enemy, the bigoted Seth, who stands up and speaks the most passionately in defense of going out and avenging Joel's death, in the face of previous speakers who voiced unwillingness to hold Joel's death to be more important than rebuilding the town. (Image credit: Max) Ellie's speech is actually way better than I'd have expected from her, and I have to assume that Dina helped pen that sucker. But goddamn, it was effective. I'd vote Ellie into at least a mayorship just based on her pleas, even if I actually agree with those who voted against her. And ugh, so many people voted against Ellie, with an 8-3 decision. Was Maria one of the three? I think Tommy and Jesse for sure, but I wonder...

Introducing The Scars (Image credit: Max) One of the most unpredictable threats in The Last of Us Part II is the Seraphites group, which are coloquially dubbed the Scars because of their highly obvious facial features. I'm not sure if we're supposed to know these characters from the game or not, but the distinct whistling as a way of primary communication is extremely recognizable. As is their fear of the Wolves. The man tells the young girl about the prophet the group follows, offering a non-magical backstory for the image of the woman whose murals will no doubt become more commonplace in future episodes.

Revenge Plans Are Made (Image credit: Max) Isabela Merced's Dina is never going to replace Joel as a counter for Bella Ramsey's Ellie, but she's quickly turning into someone I'm adoring every bit as much as I came to love her in the source material. She wisely waits to give Ellie all the intel she has on Abby's group until she was out and able to actually do something about it without risking her immediate health. But Dina does have quite a lot of info, including most of their names and where they're heading, as well as the group that they're part of. Ellie's reaction to their logo is priceless. "WLF. Wolf. Fucking morons." Tommy is in such an awkward position, unable to fully appease Ellie's wishes for vengeance despite any urges he may have, for the sake of the greater community. Bue he also has to be mature enough to explain that to Ellie in a way where she won't just go off pissed and half-cocked. But he nails it.

Ellie's Sad, Sad Trip Home (Image credit: Max) Few things are as depressing as going through someone's home after they died, and I can only imagine how complex Ellie's feelings were as she was finally able to return "home," as it were, after leaving the hospital. From her room to his office and his unfinished owl carving, it was an exercise in unfinished potential. Similarly, I can relate too well to the moment of Ellie crying while smelling and holding onto Joel's clothes. It's very easy to overdo a scene like that, but this was perfectly low-key and believable. (Image credit: Max) I also loved that the front of Joel's house was completely covered in flowers and kind notes from Jackson's citizens, which was extremely similiar to how it looked in the game. I can only hope that Tommy doesn't regret leaving that gun for Ellie, and that she doesn't regret taking it so willingly.

Ellie & Gail 4Ever (Image credit: Max) Ha. Okay I stand corrected. I would LOVE to be at all of Ellie and Gail's therapy sessions, with Ellie so clearly bullshitting her way through them, and Gail allowing it so long as she can recognize authentic recovery in her patient.

OMG That Title Sequence Change Shout out to The Last of Us for even using its opening title sequence to squeeze all the heartbreak out of us as possible. As is made evident in the final seconds, we no longer see two characters on the road to survival, but just one. (Image credit: Max) Someone hand me a tissue to wipe my...bloody nose. And don't question why the blood is all clear and tear-like.

Ellie's Screams Will Haunt Me Well, if Tommy's grief was sad, then seeing all the PTSD on Ellie's face was downright traumatizing. I would not want to be at her therapy sessions for the next bit. Or ever.

All Those Corpses Ugh, that's a gut-punch of an opening, with Joel's corpse being cleaned and tended to. It's unclear if that's the first time that Tommy has cast eyes on his brother's body, but the emotion on Gabriel Luna's face makes it a possibility. Though he could have just been looking to fuel his vitriol. Breaking my heart with this line, Tommy! "Give Sarah my love." Although my heartstrings certainly stretched tighter as the camera pulled out to reveal all the other bodies in that room that aren't Joel. P.S. I really didn't like the caption "wet rag scraping lightly" popping up as Joel's arm is being washed.