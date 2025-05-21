I Wasn't Prepared For The Last Of Us' Latest Episode To Make Me Appreciate Joel And Ellie's Story More, But Two Key Scenes Did The Trick

Alright, here we go again, another week, another commentary on The Last of Us – but this time, I have to talk about Joel and Ellie specifically.

With The Last of Us back with Season 2 on HBO, there are a lot of changes and moments that have truly made this season stand out. From the iconic second episode death to Jesse’s arrival in Seattle , to Jackson becoming a bigger part of the franchise , there’s been a lot to take note of and admire.

However, one thing that hasn’t changed that much is how excellent Joel and Ellie’s relationship is and yet the show just made it that much better.

Joel And Ellie’s Story Has Always Been Great

I’m the kind of person who eats up certain tropes in any kind of movie/TV show instantly because I am so basic. One is always a grumpy figure taking on a parental role and then loving the kid more than life itself. It’s been done time and time again, but hey, I’m a sucker for it.

However, Joel and Ellie feel so authentic that they have, hands down, become my favorites since I played the games and have only continued to grow on me. In the show, their relationship is amplified a lot by the incredible acting from Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, but it’s always been great. Their chemistry is off the charts.

But, the latest episode really took it to another level, and I have to talk about it.

But That Moment Of His Backstory Added So Much

We never got Joel’s backstory in The Last of Us games . Ever. The first game probably would have been the place to tell it, and of course, in Part 2, we didn’t really get a lot of him, so it makes sense. But seeing that small flashback—of him with his father and his dad hoping that he would do better as a father one day than him—is an absolute gut punch.

Because, while Pascal is an amazing Joel, he’s not like the game's Joel. To me, he is better because we truly see the emotion and love that he has for Ellie, the pain behind his decisions, and the tough choices he has made. That additional context – including that he had an abusive father – makes the portrayal mean so much.

Joel's Reaction To Ellie Growing Up And Rebelling Made Their Porch Scene Hit That Much Harder

Then there are also the aspects of watching Ellie grow up. We do get flashbacks in the game—including that incredible birthday scene we see in the show—but it wasn’t nearly as much as we got on TV. We truly watched Joel become a father again, allow himself to become vulnerable, and love Ellie like she was his own, all the way up until his death.

We saw him watch her become a teenager and then a young woman, trying to accept who she is and grow as a person. We saw him make terrible choices that led to their division. We saw everything. And, then we saw him say, “I love you.”

Joel never said “I love you” in the games.

When I tell you, I absolutely started to sob my eyes out. I did. It was everything I needed from their relationship that I didn’t even know I needed. I thought the games had satisfied that part of me, but no – this show did. Now it’s only further cemented itself as one of the best video game adaptations ever. This is how you magnify a character’s traits, dissect them, and turn them into a masterpiece of storytelling. I’m in awe and have no complaints.

I only wish I had more time with these two.