The Last Of Us Creators Explain Key Character Change During That Gut-Wrenching Scene, And I Definitely Think It Was The Right Move For Live-Action
My stomach still hurts from watching this.
Major spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched The Last of Us’ second episode of Season 2 on HBO or with a Max subscription, so be warned!
Holy crapola. Just one week after we here at CinemaBlend championed The Last of Us’ Season 2 premiere for expanding the scope of Tommy and Maria’s Jackson, Wyoming settlement, and for delivering some awesome moments straight out of the video games, the show went and broke our hearts and our brains all in one fell swoop. Well, it was more like multiple swings of a golf club.
“Through the Valley” brought to live-action arguably the most devastating sequence from Naughty Dog’s video game sequel The Last of Us Part II, and Kaitlyn Dever’s vengeful Abby held nothing back as she manipulated Joel and Dina into joining the rest of her group, and subsequently beat Pedro Pascal’s character until he was a broken, bruised and bloodied pulp. And all while Bella Ramsey’s subdued Ellie watched through tear-filled eyes.
It’s shocking just how closely the sequence adheres to the source material, despite some alterations like Abby’s final blow. But easily the biggest change made was the decision to have Dina go out on patrol with Joel instead of Tommy, which will no doubt have major ramifications down the line that also play out differently from what gamers experienced. And after hearing the co-creators’ explanation, I’m convinced it was the right move. As Neil Druckmann put it:
One of my favorite details while watching (and writing about) The Last of Us' Season 2 premiere was how quickly the TV series addressed Joel and Dina's friendly relationship, something that was alluded to in the video game without a real way to explore those moments meaningfully. And even though they've technically only shared a couple of scenes in the series, it was enough to justify them heading out on patrol together.
As gamers are aware, it's Tommy who heads out into the snow with Joel, and it's Tommy who gets spared along with Ellie by Abby's group after their murderous goal has been accomplished. Within the context of that specific story, that was the wiser choice in a way that kept Tommy and Ellie connected through shared trauma.
Developing that kinship less of a necessity in the HBO series, where Maria is far more of an active character and can help anchor completely different storylines. In this case, it wouldn't have made sense narratively speaking for Tommy to have left Jackson right before a massive swarm of defrosted monsters attacked and breached the walls.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Having Dina There For Joel's Murder Will Make Her Bond With Ellie Even Stronger
While I can't imagine many people would readily call The Last of Us games romances, there's no denying the emotional resonance that Dina and Ellie evoke in the source material. The Season 2 premiere rather quickly proved Isabela Merced and Bella Ramsey capable of mirroring their digital selves without the need to alter any other scenes, but still.
Even if Dina was unconscious for the entirety of Joel's torture and eventual murder, her having ben kidnapped and drugged makes it just as much her trauma as Ellie's, and gives them another morally repugnant stepping stone in their burgeoning relationship. And that was part of why The Last of Us' co-creators made that character swap for the series. As Craig Mazin put it:
Obviously the game's take on Dina felt for Joel and for Ellie in the aftermath of Abby's atrocious act, but she often felt like a surrogate audience member getting the play-by-play from Ellie without always being an intrinsic part of the action. But here, Merced is given the chance to cement her character to Ellie's hyper-dark existence in a way that will no doubt make their shared future all the more tumultuous and hard to watch.
I’m not sure how the impending episode delving into Eugene and Gail’s backstory can be as depressing as Joel’s fatal bludgeoning, but I know I’ll be back in front of my TV whenever it airs. Be sure to tune in every Sunday night on HBO at 9:00 p.m. ET, with streaming available on Max as well, and keep a non-bashed-in eye open for other upcoming horror TV shows on the way.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Singing Garbage Man's Ex Speaks Out About American Idol Talent After His Untimely Death At 32
Jason Ritter Had A One-Word Response After Finding Out About Matlock's Shocking Season 1 Ending Early, But He Had To Keep It A Secret