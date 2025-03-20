LL Cool J Is Returning To The NCIS-verse, And I’m Excited About What’s Being Lined Up For The Los Angeles And Hawai’i Alum

News
By published

Welcome back, Sam Hanna!

LL Cool J as Sam Hanna in NCIS Hawai&#039;i Season 3 premiere
(Image credit: Karen Neal/CBS)

For 14 seasons, LL Cool J helped hold down the NCIS: Los Angeles fort by playing Sam Hanna. After the series ended in 2023, he then reprised his character for a handful of episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i, which ended after just three seasons. While it’s great that both CBS shows can be revisited whenever fans with a Paramount+ subscription are in the mood, here’s something for the folks out there for the Sam enthusiasts: he’s returning to the NCIS-verse, and I’m excited to learn how it’ll happen.

It’s been announced that LL Cool J will reprise Sam Hanna in the NCIS episode that’s airing April 21 on the 2025 TV schedule. This episode, titled “Moonlit,” will see the team investigating three combat vets who are found murdered in a Washington DC motel room. While they do manage to track down a suspect, this individual refuses to talk to anyone except Sam. LL Cool J helped break the news of his return with the social media video seen below:

A post shared by The NCISverse (@ncisverse)

A photo posted by on

More to come...

TOPICS
Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Senior Content Producer

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Skye P Marshall Jason Ritter and Kathy Bates stands together smiling at the Christmas party in Matlock S1 E7 - &quot;Belly of the Beast.&quot;

If You Loved Matlock So Far, One Of Its Stars Just Got Us Hyped For The Finale (And What’s Coming In Season 2)
The Abbott Elementary cast for Season 4.

After A Major Character Got Fired On Abbott Elementary, Fans Are Not OK (And I’m Not Either)
Walt DIsney Studios Animation building

Disney 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting Live Blog: I'm Talking The Future Of Disney Movies, Theme Parks, And More
See more latest
Most Popular
Walt DIsney Studios Animation building
Disney 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting Live Blog: I'm Talking The Future Of Disney Movies, Theme Parks, And More
Pepper Potts asking Christine to leave in Iron Man 1
Gwyneth Paltrow Had Nothing But Nice Things To Say About Jon Favreau And Robert Downey Jr, But She Has One Criticism About Playing Pepper Potts
Snow White (Rachel Zegler) confronts the queen in Snow White
I'm Gonna Say It One More Time, Louder For Those In The Back: Rachel Zegler's Snow White Method Dressing Has Been On Point
Skye P Marshall Jason Ritter and Kathy Bates stands together smiling at the Christmas party in Matlock S1 E7 - &quot;Belly of the Beast.&quot;
If You Loved Matlock So Far, One Of Its Stars Just Got Us Hyped For The Finale (And What’s Coming In Season 2)
selena gomez during a spotify interview
Taylor Swift Knows How To Throw A Party, But Selena Gomez Was 'Mortified' That Time She Went To One
Christian Bale&#039;s Bruce Wayne at the end of The Dark Knight Rises
Amidst Concerning Rumors And Budget Questions, Christian Bale's New Movie Just Got Pushed Back 6 Months
Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
How Does Jonathan Majors Actually Feel About Being Dropped By Marvel? He Opens Up About Letter He Wrote Kevin Feige And More
The Abbott Elementary cast for Season 4.
After A Major Character Got Fired On Abbott Elementary, Fans Are Not OK (And I’m Not Either)
Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis in Die Hard with a Vengeance
As Bruce Willis Turns 70, Samuel L. Jackson Recalls The Advice The Actor Gave Him That Led Him To ‘A 9-Picture Deal To Be Nick Fury’
Riley wearing flowery shirt while playing on her phone in Shifting Gears Season 1
Kat Dennings Just Addressed Shifting Gears Not Getting A Season 2 Pickup Yet, But The Showrunner Has A Different Take: ‘Waiting On Pins And Needles’