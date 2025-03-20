LL Cool J Is Returning To The NCIS-verse, And I’m Excited About What’s Being Lined Up For The Los Angeles And Hawai’i Alum

For 14 seasons, LL Cool J helped hold down the NCIS: Los Angeles fort by playing Sam Hanna. After the series ended in 2023, he then reprised his character for a handful of episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i, which ended after just three seasons. While it’s great that both CBS shows can be revisited whenever fans with a Paramount+ subscription are in the mood, here’s something for the folks out there for the Sam enthusiasts: he’s returning to the NCIS-verse, and I’m excited to learn how it’ll happen.

It’s been announced that LL Cool J will reprise Sam Hanna in the NCIS episode that’s airing April 21 on the 2025 TV schedule. This episode, titled “Moonlit,” will see the team investigating three combat vets who are found murdered in a Washington DC motel room. While they do manage to track down a suspect, this individual refuses to talk to anyone except Sam. LL Cool J helped break the news of his return with the social media video seen below:

