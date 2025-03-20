LL Cool J Is Returning To The NCIS-verse, And I’m Excited About What’s Being Lined Up For The Los Angeles And Hawai’i Alum
Welcome back, Sam Hanna!
For 14 seasons, LL Cool J helped hold down the NCIS: Los Angeles fort by playing Sam Hanna. After the series ended in 2023, he then reprised his character for a handful of episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i, which ended after just three seasons. While it’s great that both CBS shows can be revisited whenever fans with a Paramount+ subscription are in the mood, here’s something for the folks out there for the Sam enthusiasts: he’s returning to the NCIS-verse, and I’m excited to learn how it’ll happen.
It’s been announced that LL Cool J will reprise Sam Hanna in the NCIS episode that’s airing April 21 on the 2025 TV schedule. This episode, titled “Moonlit,” will see the team investigating three combat vets who are found murdered in a Washington DC motel room. While they do manage to track down a suspect, this individual refuses to talk to anyone except Sam. LL Cool J helped break the news of his return with the social media video seen below:
A post shared by The NCISverse (@ncisverse)
A photo posted by on
More to come...
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
If You Loved Matlock So Far, One Of Its Stars Just Got Us Hyped For The Finale (And What’s Coming In Season 2)
After A Major Character Got Fired On Abbott Elementary, Fans Are Not OK (And I’m Not Either)