CBS Just Renewed Nine Shows, Including Fire Country And NCIS, But It's Ghosts That Got The Best News

Well, there’s a lot of cause for celebration at CBS! While its prime-time lineup continues to air its current seasons on the 2025 TV schedule , a bunch of those shows just got news about renewal. Nine series, to be exact, got this exciting update, including staples like NCIS and newer hits like Tracker, Elsbeth and Fire Country. However, it’s the beloved sitcom Ghosts that got the best news.

CBS Just Renewed Nine Shows

So, here’s the breakdown of what we can expect to see in CBS’s 2025-2026 programming. The network had already renewed Matlock and there are series orders for Sheriff Country, a spinoff of Fire Country , Boston Blue (working title), a spinoff of Blue Bloods, and the singing competition The Road. Reality shows like The Amazing Race and Survivor will also be back. The FBI series also will be back.

Now, we know that nine more programs will return too. Here’s the full list CBS released:

Tracker (renewed for Season 3)

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (renewed for Season 2)

Hollywood Squares (renewed for Season 2)

Elsbeth (renewed for Season 3)

Fire Country (renewed for Season 4)

NCIS (renewed for Season 23)

NCIS: Origins (renewed for Season 2)

NCIS: Sydney (renewed for Season 3)

Ghosts (renewed for Seasons 4 & 5)

All nine of these shows bring in millions upon millions of viewers, and may saw growth this season too. Tracker, for example, hits over 18 million multiplatform viewers, which is a +4% increase year over year. Quite a few of these shows also bring in well over 10 million multiplatform viewers, including Elsbeth (averages 11 million), George & Mandy’s First Marriage ( delivers 12.9 million), Fire Country (delivers 10.6 million) and NCIS (averages 10.4 million).

Notably, Fire Country’s viewership was also +43% year over year on streaming alone – meaning those with Paramount+ subscriptions are really using them to watch CBS’s weekly programming, and Max Thieriot’s fire drama specifically.

Now, all this is fine, dandy and very exciting. However, there’s one show that received some extra exciting news, and that’s the sitcom Ghosts.

However, Ghosts Got Picked Up For Two More Seasons, Not Just One

Now, like the FBI shows, which were renewed before all this through the 2026-2027 season, Ghosts has been picked up for two more seasons.

The comedy starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar will now run through the 2026-2027 season as well, meaning we can expect more shenanigans in Woodstone Manor!

According to CBS, Ghosts delivers “nearly 11 million multiplatform viewers with streaming alone up +9% year over year.”

Those are some impressive numbers, and as a Ghosts fan myself, I think viewers will be ecstatic that we get to spend at least two more years with all these lovable spirits. This also means we have ample time to explore all the Ghosts questions we can think of while witnessing the wild revelations that come with the show season after season.

Overall, this is all such great news for all nine CBS projects. However, I can’t help but feel a bit more excitement for Ghosts since the cast and crew now know that they’ll get to keep telling these spirits’ stories for two more seasons!

So, now that we know all these series will be making their triumphant returns in the upcoming season, you should feel extra motivated to tune into them as they finish out their current seasons by watching CBS or streaming the series the day after they air on Paramount+.