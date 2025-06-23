Michael Weatherly's Shirtless Post Revealing Tony & Ziva's Premiere Date Got NCIS Fans Excited For All The Reasons

To say that fans are eager for the upcoming spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva to hit the 2025 TV schedule, it would be the understatement of understatements. The new series, which will be available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription, marks Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo’s official returns as series-regular protagonists Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, with Isla Gie debuting as their daughter Tali. Weatherly knew the perfect way to get everybody’s attention when the release date was announced, too.

Okay, I guess the perfect way would be if the actor himself showed up out of the blue at one’s front door specifically to share the news. But as far as the next best idea goes, Weatherly went shirtless for a super-casual and slightly out-there Instagram post.

Michael Weatherly looking like a true dad with only a limited notion of how to start and end a video post smoothly. But hey, whenever he's cluing the rest of the world in on when Tony and Ziva will finally reunite on our televisions, all is allowed and forgiven.

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to heap hype-laden comments on the actor's post, though I admittedly was surprised to see that the majority of the responses were just generally appreciative and thankful that the show exists, without mention of his shirtless nature.

At last, a date to count down to !!! The anticipation is real MW!! Thank you for bringing T&Z back to our screens 💙🩷 I know it will not disappoint 👏❤️ - @wendy.atthebarn

i don’t know if my job will accept this as proof for why i need september 4th off work but i’ll try - @maddie_mills_

Cannot wait! Super excited! Tiva! Tiva!❤️🙌 - @emmyloucohen

our favorite duo is back on screen 🥰 I can’t wait!! #tivaforever - @marinasqudaily

So very excited. Thank you and Cote for giving us fans #Tiva. - @kelliefogg

The best moment, you're like a good wine 🍷 I love seeing this more mature Tony and at this stage of being a father, without stopping being that great kid 😘😍 - @cristalcortesvaldez

Ommmg summer can end right now 🙌🔥 - @tneally97

Really, that comment section might just be one of the most positive places on the Internet right now, so feel free to soak some of that up before going anywhere else.

Also, I can't pretend there weren't ANY comments that veered towards thirsty. But even those were tasteful enough.

OMG 😍 you’re always looking gorgeous no matter the age. I’ve been ready for some more Tony DiNozzo for 10+ years! I’ll never get tired of saying THANK YOU. Big kiss 😘 - @angelazulvj

Clothing is optional - @ashaleyxbrown

Omg, you look so incredible 😻. I'm really looking forward to it @themichaelweatherly , and a thousand thanks 🙏🏻 that will hit like a bomb 💥 surpassing all NCIS series. Love from afar 😘🤗💙 - @olijane81

It's clear that NCIS fans around the world are ready to see Tony and Ziva raising Tali in Paris, at least until they're forced to go on the run after Tony's security company gets attacked. Before they're able to fully sync up as a family again, they'll need to discover who's trying to take them down.

For those who may have missed it the first time around, check out NCIS: Tony & Ziva's trailer below.

Fans can look forward to seeing more from the extended NCIS family when Tony & Ziva debuts on Paramount+ on Thursday, September 4, with the first three episodes dropping at once. Here's hoping enough fans tune in to guarantee Season 2's existence.