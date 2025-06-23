Michael Weatherly's Shirtless Post Revealing Tony & Ziva's Premiere Date Got NCIS Fans Excited For All The Reasons
Hachi machi!
To say that fans are eager for the upcoming spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva to hit the 2025 TV schedule, it would be the understatement of understatements. The new series, which will be available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription, marks Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo’s official returns as series-regular protagonists Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, with Isla Gie debuting as their daughter Tali. Weatherly knew the perfect way to get everybody’s attention when the release date was announced, too.
Okay, I guess the perfect way would be if the actor himself showed up out of the blue at one’s front door specifically to share the news. But as far as the next best idea goes, Weatherly went shirtless for a super-casual and slightly out-there Instagram post.
A post shared by Michael Weatherly (@themichaelweatherly)
A photo posted by on
Michael Weatherly looking like a true dad with only a limited notion of how to start and end a video post smoothly. But hey, whenever he's cluing the rest of the world in on when Tony and Ziva will finally reunite on our televisions, all is allowed and forgiven.
Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to heap hype-laden comments on the actor's post, though I admittedly was surprised to see that the majority of the responses were just generally appreciative and thankful that the show exists, without mention of his shirtless nature.
- At last, a date to count down to !!! The anticipation is real MW!! Thank you for bringing T&Z back to our screens 💙 I know it will not disappoint 👏❤️ - @wendy.atthebarn
- i don’t know if my job will accept this as proof for why i need september 4th off work but i’ll try - @maddie_mills_
- Cannot wait! Super excited! Tiva! Tiva!❤️🙌 - @emmyloucohen
- our favorite duo is back on screen 🥰 I can’t wait!! #tivaforever - @marinasqudaily
- So very excited. Thank you and Cote for giving us fans #Tiva. - @kelliefogg
- The best moment, you're like a good wine 🍷 I love seeing this more mature Tony and at this stage of being a father, without stopping being that great kid 😘😍 - @cristalcortesvaldez
- Ommmg summer can end right now 🙌🔥 - @tneally97
Really, that comment section might just be one of the most positive places on the Internet right now, so feel free to soak some of that up before going anywhere else.
Also, I can't pretend there weren't ANY comments that veered towards thirsty. But even those were tasteful enough.
- OMG 😍 you’re always looking gorgeous no matter the age. I’ve been ready for some more Tony DiNozzo for 10+ years! I’ll never get tired of saying THANK YOU. Big kiss 😘 - @angelazulvj
- Clothing is optional - @ashaleyxbrown
- Omg, you look so incredible 😻. I'm really looking forward to it @themichaelweatherly , and a thousand thanks 🙏🏻 that will hit like a bomb 💥 surpassing all NCIS series. Love from afar 😘🤗💙 - @olijane81
It's clear that NCIS fans around the world are ready to see Tony and Ziva raising Tali in Paris, at least until they're forced to go on the run after Tony's security company gets attacked. Before they're able to fully sync up as a family again, they'll need to discover who's trying to take them down.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
For those who may have missed it the first time around, check out NCIS: Tony & Ziva's trailer below.
Fans can look forward to seeing more from the extended NCIS family when Tony & Ziva debuts on Paramount+ on Thursday, September 4, with the first three episodes dropping at once. Here's hoping enough fans tune in to guarantee Season 2's existence.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.