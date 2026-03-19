Why Lost Is Still Incredibly Influential Despite Its Controversial Ending

ABC’s Lost changed television. The show, which debuted in 2004, wasn’t the first show to serialize its episodes. You can go back to the shows like The Fugitive in the ‘60s and even 24 in the same era for earlier examples, but Lost really mastered the art of entering almost every break on a cliffhanger or with a bigger question. It was also (for a time) really great at juggling multiple timelines. They are things that we see all the time on TV today; in fact, it’s become completely predictable to be unpredictable. It did all this despite angering a huge amount of its audience with its ending, and as a result, Lost, which you can watch with a Hulu subscription, has become a hugely influential TV show.

(Image credit: ABC)

Answering Questions With More Questions And Twisting Timelines

Two of the most common things we see on TV these days are constant cliffhangers (think The Walking Dead and Severance) and multiple timelines or using flashbacks to reveal secrets (like Paradise and Yellowjackets). Lost didn’t invent these plot devices, but it did come at a time in TV history where things really changed and helped the medium (first through DVR, and DVD releases of entire seasons, and then through streaming) allow fans of the show to watch, rewatch, and binge shows. It made juggling timelines and answering questions with more questions palatable and fun.

Lost, more than any other show from that era, was the subject of endless online debate and conversations. Where was the show headed? What is “the hatch”? Whose boat is it, if it's not Penny’s boat? The questions were endless, and now you see that in countless shows. Remember, story-of-the-week TV shows were still the predominant fare on network TV when the hit premiered. Now? They are pretty much relegated to CBS procedurals. If a show doesn’t have an overarching, guiding story, it's far less likely to be greenlighted, much less become a hit.

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(Image credit: ABC)

Streaming Has Virtually Eliminated Stories Of The Week

Let’s be honest, shows like Law & Order, Blue Bloods, and CSI are way, way out of style. These types of shows are virtually non-existent on streamers like Netflix and Hulu. They aren’t only out of fashion, they are out of touch with how people consume media in 2026. I’m not saying that’s a good or bad thing (though I do miss really good shows like this when I just want to veg out), but it is a fact.

A lot of that can be traced back to the insane popularity of Lost. It not only helped make it popular to leave people guessing before every commercial break, at the end of each episode, and, of course, at the end of each season (something that has long been part of TV), but it made sci-fi shows “cool.” It made digging deep into character motivations, and searching for easter eggs that could be clues to future answers, art of the viewing experience. And it did this with clues both in the present timeline and in past (or future) timelines. Paradise is a perfect example of this today. So, even though the show ended in a way that many found unsatisfying, how it got there was incredible.

We can debate whether those are good things or not. When they’re done well, it can be exhilarating; when they're done poorly, there is nothing more maddening. As has been the case since the dawn of television, there are good shows and bad. Today, the best ones use these techniques well, and the bad ones…well… they get boring quickly.