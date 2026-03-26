Fans Are Reminiscing About TV Shows That Hooked Them Immediately, And I'll Co-Sign The Most Popular Answer

Is there anything better than a great pilot episode that grabs you instantly? The 2025 and 2026 TV schedules saw a few new shows like this. Pluribus might have the perfect first episode, because it does what all the best do: no slow burn, no “it gets good in Season 2.” Just an immediate, undeniable pull. And recently, fans have been swapping examples of classic TV shows that nailed that feeling from the start. After looking through the responses, I have to admit, the most popular answer is absolutely the right one.

(Image credit: HBO)

The Post That Sparked The Debate

Over on Reddit , a thread asking “What TV show hooked you instantly from episode 1?” quickly took off, racking up nearly 12 thousand responses. While there were plenty of great picks, one show dominated the conversation by a mile: HBO's groundbreaking miniseries Chernobyl.

The thread itself is pretty simple, but the answers say a lot about what viewers value. It’s not just about spectacle. It’s about tone, tension, and that feeling that you’re watching something special from the very first scene. While dozens of shows came up, one name kept rising to the top over and over again.

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Chernobyl dominated the conversation for sure, but it definitely wasn’t the only show getting love. The thread turned into a full-on celebration of great pilots across genres. Here are some of the standouts:

True Detective

Mindhunter

Lost

The X-Files

Arrested Development

The Boys

Severance

The Good Place

Derry Girls

It’s a great mix of comedy, drama, and genre storytelling, but again, none of them quite matched the universal agreement around Chernobyl.

(Image credit: HBO/Max)

Why Chernobyl Worked So Well

It’s easy to see why so many people pointed to the drama built around the devastating 1980s nuclear disaster. The show didn’t just hook viewers by capturing the scale of the tragedy; it genuinely stunned them.

Chernobyl doesn’t ease you in, but instead, drops you straight into dread. From the opening moments, you know exactly what kind of story you’re getting, and it never lets up. The tone is relentless, but not in a way that feels exhausting.

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Part of what makes it so effective is how grounded it feels. There’s no sensationalism or over-the-top drama, just a slow, creeping realization of how bad things really are.

One criticism that came up when the show first aired was that the characters speak mostly in English, using their natural accents instead of Russian. That might pull some viewers out of it, but it also speaks to what the series is trying to do. It's by no means a documentary on the Chernobyl disaster, but by keeping the language accessible, it opens the story up to a wider audience and helps ensure that more people can engage with and learn from a mostly accurate depiction of what happened.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

HBO Max is the home of many beloved TV shows that will grip you in the first episode. That includes Chernobyl. Plans start at $10.99 per month.

And then there’s the structure. The show doesn’t rely on twists to keep you engaged. You already know the outcome. Instead, it builds tension through details, through process, through watching people try and fail to contain something that’s already out of control. That’s what makes it so gripping from episode one. It trusts the audience to lean in.

At the end of the day, a great pilot or first episode of a miniseries has to answer one simple question: “Do I need to keep watching?” Chernobyl answers the question and makes it feel like you don’t have a choice. Judging by how many people are still talking about it years later, it’s safe to say that first episode did exactly what it needed to do.

The groundbreaking miniseries, Chernobyl, is streaming with an HBO Max subscription.