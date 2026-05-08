Selena Gomez Shared The Kindest Words About Martin Short’s New Doc, Proving Why They’re Bestie Goals
Are these two not the sweetest?
Only Murders in the Building has been a hit on Hulu for five seasons now — with a sixth set to premiere later on the 2026 TV schedule. Part of what has drawn audiences to the murder mystery series is the chemistry between its three leads — Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. The unlikely pairing of the singer with the iconic comedians led to real-life friendships, and Gomez proved that with her sweet words about Short’s new documentary.
The upcoming documentary Marty: Life Is Short will be available to those with a Netflix subscription on May 12, diving into Martin Short’s life and five-decade career in comedy. Selena Gomez caught an early screening, and she raved about it to her 406 million Instagram followers afterward, writing:
That’s a pretty sweet endorsement, and it was accompanied by several photos of the two. In one pic, Gomez has her arms wrapped around Short’s shoulders as they talk to Jimmy Fallon. Others show them facing each other as they hold hands, walking arm-in-arm down the street, getting in a group hug with Steve Martin and some sweet selfies. They are straight-up bestie goals — the friendship I never knew I needed.
Selena Gomez has admitted she was nervous about working with the comedy icons on the first week of Only Murders in the Building, and Martin Short was afraid she’d be a pop princess nightmare. Their fears were quickly allayed, however, as Gomez quickly became the new third amigo, so to speak.
The trio is so close that Steve Martin and Martin Short even attended Selena Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco. (This was despite Short being faux upset that Blanco didn’t ask her “TV dads” for permission to propose, but the SNL alum got the last laugh, I suppose, when he literally ruined their wedding cake.)
The generational comedy that’s generated by the trio extends off the screen of OMITB, with the pop star teaching her elder co-stars about TikTok trends and posting sweet selfies, despite the fact that — as she pointed out in her post above — Martin Short doesn’t have social media.
I can’t wait to see more of this chemistry when Only Murders in the Building Season 6 premieres (presumably) later this year, but in the meantime, do what Selena Gomez says and check out Marty: Life Is Short on Netflix on Tuesday, May 12, to see what’s behind that “tremendous heart” that makes her “forever happy.”
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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