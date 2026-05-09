Rob Cesternino Defends Ozzy’s Survivor Reputation And Explains Where He Went Wrong On 50

Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode episode of Survivor.

Survivor changed the TV world forever when it debuted in 2000, and is still one of the best reality TV shows on the air. The long-running series (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) is deep into its whopping 50th season, with the 11th episode featuring a double elimination. Five-time player and Survivor legend Ozzy Lusth sadly went home, although Rob Cesternino defended his reputation... while also revealing where he went wrong this time around.

The cast of Survivor 50 includes some beloved players, and Ozzy has competed on some of the best Survivor seasons ever. He once again went home with an Immunity Idol in his pocket, but Cesternino doesn't think he deserves all the flak he gets from the fandom. The two-time player and founder of the Rob Has a Podcast network spoke to me about Ozzy's reputation, offering:

Latest Videos From

I think we think of Ozzy as like 'Does he really even know what he's doing?' But he probably as was like one bounce of the ball away from winning Survivor on two other occasions. And so I think it's overstated that Ozzy is bad at Survivor. And I think he was probably going to lose to Cirie if he was on his current trajectory. I never really felt like that he was on a path to win this season. But the other players really did seem concerned about Ozzy winning.

Points were made. While Ozzy may be known for his incredible athleticism and good looks, the concept that he's not a keen strategist may be a bit of a stretch. He made it all the way to Final Tribal in his first season Cook Islands, and also could have taken home the $1 million Survivor prize money if he won that last Redemption Island challenge in South Pacific. Plus, he made it deep into the game in Micronesia before Parvati and the iconic Black Widow Brigade took him out.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Survivor is streaming over on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from.

During our chat I thought that perhaps Ozzy was too distracted during jury management to see how precious things were on Episode 11, but Cesternino once again too up for the legendary player, while also offering a point of criticism. Rob told me:

Well I do get that for Ozzy where he lost the final trial counts by one vote in his very first season. So I think that jury management is probably something that he wanted to focus on. But I do think that with Survivor, especially when you go into split tribal councils, I think the rule of thumb is play all your advantages.

Survivor 50 has had a ton of twists, and one of them happened in Episode 11 when the remaining players were split into two smaller groups, with Jonathan Young being the only one who could vote in both mini-tribal councils. Everyone was more exposed as a result, and Rob C seems to think that is the time when players should use their advantages and idols.

A post shared by CinemaBlend (@cinemablend) A photo posted by on

Cesternino has been touring for his newly released book The Tribe and I Have Spoken, and there's an entire segment of it focused on how to play in a split tribal. He compared Ozzy's decision to not play his Immunity Idol with Cirie Fields' double-vote move, telling me:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

My book came out this week 'The Tribe and I Have Spoken' and in the split tribal council section we said play your advantages if you have them. Because this is the time where you saw Cirie she knew to do it. She knew to pull out an extra vote at the split tribal council. But unfortunately for Ozzy, you can't be trying to be stingy with your idols and advantages when you go through the split tribal council.

Cirie has had a brilliant game in Survivor 50, and her timing on using the double vote advantage is just the latest example. Ozzy could have saved himself from his elimination if he went ahead and used his Immunity Idol, but instead was unanimously taken out by the rest of his split group. Still, you can't take away just how much he's accomplished in the game over his five seasons.

Survivor 50 airs new episodes Wednesdays on CBS as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Rob Cesternino is currently touring with his new book The Tribe and I Have Spoken, check https://robhasawebsite.com/events/ for more information.