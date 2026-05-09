Rob Cesternino Defends Ozzy’s Survivor Reputation And Explains Where He Went Wrong On 50
Points were made.
Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode episode of Survivor.
Survivor changed the TV world forever when it debuted in 2000, and is still one of the best reality TV shows on the air. The long-running series (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) is deep into its whopping 50th season, with the 11th episode featuring a double elimination. Five-time player and Survivor legend Ozzy Lusth sadly went home, although Rob Cesternino defended his reputation... while also revealing where he went wrong this time around.
The cast of Survivor 50 includes some beloved players, and Ozzy has competed on some of the best Survivor seasons ever. He once again went home with an Immunity Idol in his pocket, but Cesternino doesn't think he deserves all the flak he gets from the fandom. The two-time player and founder of the Rob Has a Podcast network spoke to me about Ozzy's reputation, offering:
Points were made. While Ozzy may be known for his incredible athleticism and good looks, the concept that he's not a keen strategist may be a bit of a stretch. He made it all the way to Final Tribal in his first season Cook Islands, and also could have taken home the $1 million Survivor prize money if he won that last Redemption Island challenge in South Pacific. Plus, he made it deep into the game in Micronesia before Parvati and the iconic Black Widow Brigade took him out.
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During our chat I thought that perhaps Ozzy was too distracted during jury management to see how precious things were on Episode 11, but Cesternino once again too up for the legendary player, while also offering a point of criticism. Rob told me:
Survivor 50 has had a ton of twists, and one of them happened in Episode 11 when the remaining players were split into two smaller groups, with Jonathan Young being the only one who could vote in both mini-tribal councils. Everyone was more exposed as a result, and Rob C seems to think that is the time when players should use their advantages and idols.
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Cesternino has been touring for his newly released book The Tribe and I Have Spoken, and there's an entire segment of it focused on how to play in a split tribal. He compared Ozzy's decision to not play his Immunity Idol with Cirie Fields' double-vote move, telling me:
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Cirie has had a brilliant game in Survivor 50, and her timing on using the double vote advantage is just the latest example. Ozzy could have saved himself from his elimination if he went ahead and used his Immunity Idol, but instead was unanimously taken out by the rest of his split group. Still, you can't take away just how much he's accomplished in the game over his five seasons.
Survivor 50 airs new episodes Wednesdays on CBS as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Rob Cesternino is currently touring with his new book The Tribe and I Have Spoken, check https://robhasawebsite.com/events/ for more information.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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