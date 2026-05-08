Georgie Did Something Unforgivable In Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, But He Made A Great Point
He's absolutely right!
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage episode "A Little Schmoozin’ and a Nose for the News." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!
Georgie screwed up big time when he went to the rival weather girl with a news story Mandy passed on, but I can't help but agree with his line of thinking. As Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage presented another struggle for the couple, I think there's a recurring theme in Mandy's job.
For those who missed out, Georgie joined the Medford Chamber of Commerce to establish more business connections for the tire shop. When he found out he'd be the youngest member to join in the organization's history, he told Mandy she should cover it at her new weather job to help promote his business. When Mandy passed, he offered the story to another channel, which just so happened to be the same station Mandy left after her big controversy.
Before reaching out, Georgie shared his logic in doing so with Ruben and Jim, who both agreed he had a point. I also felt that way, noting that there never seems to be as much urgency to do what's best for his career as there is her own:
He's exactly right, and that includes anything that comes at the expense of Georgie and his own career. His business suffered when she doubled down on her "God is a woman" comments that didn't sit right with the people of Medford, and she wrote a hit piece on the country club to elevate her status at the news station after Georgie joined to make more business connections.
Those are just examples from the 2026 TV schedule, but honestly, it feels like Georgie might've touched on one of Mandy's biggest character flaws. She's often only thinking of herself when making these big decisions, and less concerned about how it may impact Georgie and others around her.
Does that mean Georgie was right to give the story to her chief rival at the other television station? Absolutely not, and she was justified in having him cancel the story. That said, there was no real reason for her to pass on the story, and it was newsworthy. Did she have an unspoken reason for passing on the story? I have to wonder. Is this the big clue toward what will eventually drive them apart?
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Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage continues on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Keep watching as we march toward the Season 2 finale, which Montana Jordan teased would end with some wild reveal.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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